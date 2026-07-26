Team India adapts well to Glasgow's hotel-based accommodation model for the Commonwealth Games, a change from the traditional Athletes' Village. Athletes praise the efficient, compact setup, noting excellent facilities and short travel times.

One of the defining features of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games is the absence of a traditional Athletes' Village. Instead, athletes have been accommodated across three hotels, creating a different but equally vibrant environment where competition, camaraderie and recovery go hand in hand, according to a press release.

For Team India, the experience has been refreshingly different. From collecting accreditation cards and settling into their rooms to understanding transport schedules and training routines, the Indian contingent has adapted quickly to Glasgow's compact and athlete-friendly model. With all three hotels located in the same area, athletes continue to interact regularly, creating the sense of community that has always been a hallmark of multi-sport Games.

Athlete Perspectives on the New Model

Lawn Bowls player Putul Sonowal believes the new model has worked remarkably well. "Life in a traditional Athletes' Village is different, but Glasgow has been a pleasant surprise. Even though athletes are staying in different hotels, we are bonding well. The facilities are excellent, travel time to the competition venues is short and there is no wastage of time. I think this could well be a model for future Games."

India's decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, who arrived in Glasgow earlier this week, echoed similar sentiments. For an athlete competing in one of the most demanding disciplines, efficient logistics make a tangible difference. "It's a bit of a mindset change because we're staying in hotels, but everything has been organised well. Our athletics team is together, which makes training and discussions easier. The venues are close by, the food has been good and we can focus completely on preparing for competition."

The compact nature of the Games has meant that athletes spend less time travelling and more time recovering, training and preparing for their events. With Glasgow's cool weather and clean environment adding to the experience, Team India has settled comfortably into its daily routine.

Boxer Preeti Pawar has enjoyed both the convenience and the atmosphere surrounding the Games. "Our schedule is busy, so being close to the venues really helps. The hotels provide a good environment to relax and recover after training. Glasgow has a wonderful energy and we're enjoying every moment."

For weightlifter Nirupama Devi, the arrangements have ensured that athletes have everything they need under one roof. "The food has been excellent, with plenty of options for everyone. Recovery facilities and support from the physiotherapists are always available whenever we need them."

Official Commendation

PT Usha, President IOA, said the smooth transition to Glasgow's unique operational model reflected the adaptability of the entire contingent. "Every Games has its own character, and Glasgow has shown that athlete welfare does not depend on the size of an Athletes' Village but on the quality of planning and support. Our athletes have adapted extremely well, and it is encouraging to see them so comfortable and focused on competition."

As the Games gather momentum, Team India's temporary homes have become much more than hotels. They have become places where friendships grow, recovery takes place and preparations continue--proving that while the format may have changed, the spirit of the Commonwealth Games remains very much alive. (ANI)