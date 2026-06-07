Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected unopposed as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). He previously served as head of its ad-hoc committee and topped the Club Category poll in the recent elections.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), cementing his position at the helm of the country's governing body after previously serving as head of its ad-hoc committee. "Tamim was elected unopposed at a board meeting held following Sunday's BCB elections, having secured the highest number of votes in the Club Category contest", BCB official Rabeed Imam told ANI, over the phone.

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The newly-formed board also elected Fahim Sinha as vice-president. Although two vice-presidents are expected to be appointed, the Election Commission has so far announced only one name.

Election Results by Category

Tamim topped the Club Category poll with 73 votes at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The former Bangladesh skipper finished ahead of Saeed Ibrahim Ahmed and Israfil Khosru, who each secured 72 votes. A total of 16 candidates contested 12 seats in the Club Category. Amjad Hossain, Major Imroz, Faizur Rahman and Syed Borhanul Hossain Pappu failed to secure election. Major Imroz received the fewest votes with 20, while Amjad secured 32.

In the District Category, seven candidates were elected unopposed before polling day, leaving voting to decide only two seats from Khulna and one from Barishal. Shafiqul Alam, Shantanu Islam and Mizanur Rahman emerged victorious.

Former cricketer Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir was also elected unopposed as the sole director representing organisations and universities under Category-3.

New Board Convenes

In total, 23 directors were elected through Sunday's polls, with the remaining two positions set to be filled by the National Sports Council. The newly elected 25-member board convened shortly after the results were declared and formally elected Tamim as president. Widely regarded as the favourite for the role, Tamim now assumes permanent leadership of the BCB after previously overseeing the board on an interim basis. (ANI)