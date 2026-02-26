Zimbabwe has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup Super Eight phase. However, the team had its best-ever run, and the emergence of young Brian Bennett, who scored a valiant 97* against India, is a major positive for the side.

While Zimbabwe has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the Super Eight phase, the group undoubtedly can take a lot of positives back home with their performances, with the emergence of a young Brian Bennett at the grandest stage being the most heartwarming of them all.

A Memorable Campaign Despite Exit

Zimbabwe's 72-run loss to India, following a 107-run loss to West Indies, has sealed their exit from the T20 World Cup, with South Africa qualifying for the semifinal from their group and the shoot-off for the second semifinal spot in Group 1 being between India and West Indies, who will play a virtual knockout match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1.

The Sikandar Raza-led side nonetheless had a run to remember, their best-ever performance in the T20 World Cup, with wins over former champions Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage being standouts.

Brian Bennett: A Star is Born

In the chase of 257 runs against India, Bennett scored a valiant 97* in 59 balls, with eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 164.41 and had a 72-run stand with his skipper. It is the highest total by a Zimbabwe player in the tournament's history, outdoing Raza's 82 against Ireland in the 2022 edition in Australia.

97* by Bennett is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups, only behind Chris Gayle's 98 in Bridgetown in 2010.

Sensational Tournament Statistics

Bennett has had a sensational run at the grandest stage, in his first-ever World Cup across any format, scoring 277 runs in five matches at an average of 277.00 and a strike rate of above 135. Staying unbeaten four times, Bennett scored three fifties, with this being his best knock.

So far, he is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, behind Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (283 runs in five innings at an average of 70.75 at a strike rate of 158.10, with a century and two fifties.

Match Highlights: India vs Zimbabwe

India was put to bat first by Zimbabwe and they put their highest T20 WC total of 256/4 on the board courtesy knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes).

In reply, Zimbabwe was valiant, posting 184/6 in 20 overs, courtesy a fine 97* in 59 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes by Brian Bennett and a 21-ball 31 by skipper Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh (3/24) was the top wicket-taker for India. (ANI)