Indian coach Gautam Gambhir highlights the need for a transparent dressing room and better fitness as the team targets the T20 World Cup. He believes in testing players under pressure, citing Shubman Gill's elevation to Test captaincy as a key example.

Focus on Transparency, Fitness for T20 World Cup

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised the importance of transparency and honesty in the team's dressing room. He believes the team still has work to do to reach their target for the T20 World Cup and stresses the need for players to prioritise fitness. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year, with defending champions India looking to retain their title. "Our dressing room has been very transparent and honest, and we aim to maintain that. I think we're still not at our target for the T20 World Cup. Hopefully, the players understand the importance of being fit. We have three months left to reach where we need to be," Gautam Gambhir said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Philosophy on Testing Players: The Shubman Gill Example

Gambhir also believes in testing players under pressure to bring out their best. He cited Shubman Gill's appointment as Test captain as an example. Gill's remarkable batting prowess shone bright in his debut Test series as captain against England earlier this year, leading his team to a 2-2 draw. During the five-match series, Gill scored a massive 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with four centuries and a career-best score of 269.

Gill led India to a convincing 2-0 Test series win over West Indies at home last month. He then took charge of the ODI team, replacing Rohit Sharma, but faced a tough challenge in Australia, where India suffered a 1-2 series defeat.

"Throw players into the deep end, it's as simple as that. We did the same with Shubman Gill when he was named Test captain," he said.

Next Up: South Africa Test Series

Gambhir's next assignment will be hosting South Africa for a two-match Test series, with the opening match scheduled to be played from November 14 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.