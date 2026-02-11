Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa said he misses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the T20 World Cup, recalling lessons learned from them. Bajwa also called it a 'proud moment' to lead Canada in India and reflected on their loss to South Africa.

Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa said he misses the presence of Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Speaking to ANI, Bajwa also reflected on the valuable lessons he learned from Virat and Rohit when he met the veteran Indian cricketers in the previous edition of the marquee tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We were together in the last T20 World Cup. We didn't have a match with India, but we spent time together in Florida. We are missing him. Both are good people," Bajwa told ANI, while underlining the mentorship and guidance the Indian duo provided.

Bajwa also described playing in India during the ongoing T20 World Cup as a "proud moment" for both himself and his family. "It's a proud moment to be the captain Canada team and to play in the World Cup in India. It's a proud moment for my family."

Reflecting on Opening Match Performance

Bajwa acknowledged the team's shortcomings after losing to South Africa by 57 runs in the T20 World Cup, citing early wickets and poor execution as the main factors. "We lost some early wickets; we were unlucky and couldn't execute well. We had high hopes that we would give Canada a good start. But we didn't get that in the last match," Bajwa said.

The Canadian captain emphasised the importance of power plays in T20 cricket, noting that a strong start is essential to setting up a competitive total. "In T20 cricket, it is crucial in the powerplay to give a good start, and we will try to execute it in the next match," he added.

Upcoming Fixture

After losing their opening Group D match against the runners-up South Africa, Canada will face the United Arab Emirates in their second group-stage match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 13.

Canada Squad for T20 World Cup

Canada squad for T20 World Cup: Dilpreet Bajwa(captain), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(wicketkeeper), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker. (ANI)