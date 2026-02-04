USA pacer Jasdeep Singh expressed excitement for the T20I World Cup opener against India, saying he is keen to test his character against stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah and experience the electrifying Wankhede crowd.

USA pacer Jasdeep Singh is eager for the challenge of taking on India's star-studded batting line-up as his side prepares to open their ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the defending champions on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Singh acknowledged India's strength and said that he is looking forward to bowling to "test his charecter" "India is a powerhouse; we all know that. We are excited to play against everyone out there, but there are some key players. Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Abhishek Sharma is doing great. Even Jasprit Bumrah, we had a chance to play against him last time. Personally, I'm looking forward to bowling against these guys and test my skills and test my character against them," Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

'Excited to experience the Indian crowd'

Singh further said, "We have heard a lot about the Wankhede crowd. We played one game against India in New York, but that was more of our crowd, the New York crowd, so I'm excited to experience the Indian crowd. I've always heard it's very electrifying and very different. More than nervousness, it's excitement to take part in it."

'We are ready': Jasdeep on USA's progress and mindset

The 32-year-old also highlighted that the team has covered a lot of ground since the last World Cup "Every time you step on the field, you see there's more and more improvement from each player and every team that plays. Same goes for India and same goes for us. We have come a long way since the last World Cup. We are shaping up well to be exposed at this level. We are hungry. We want to get exposure playing against these big nations. I think it's safe to say that we are ready to take any opponent that comes our way," said Jasdeep.

A fearless approach

Emphasising a fearless approach, Jasdeep said the focus will be on executing their own plans rather than worrying about reputations. "It's a game at the end of the day. It's about who will do well in those conditions and situations. There's no fear. We'll look to play our game, not worrying too much about the opposition. They are good in their own game. I think we have to believe in ourselves. What we can do the best, how we can implement our skills and the hard work that we have put in the last 3-4 weeks. It's about testing our skills and character and just believing in ourselves and go with the process."

'One of the most balanced teams'

He also highlighted the team's depth and balance, particularly among the associate nations. "I think we are one of the most balanced teams, when it comes to associate nations. Everybody has been stepping up in each department. Our batting is a gun unit. We have a deep batting in our team. More than that, I think we are a balanced team."

Prepping for the spin challenge

With India boasting quality spinners, the USA have focused heavily on preparing for subcontinent conditions during a recent training stint in Sri Lanka. "There are some quality spin bowlers India have. We spent about 3 weeks in Sri Lanka. It's similar conditions being in a subcontinent. We plan towards it. We have been practicing towards it. We have been planning it. I am confident our boys are going to deliver it on the stage."

USA's World Cup campaign

Jasdeep, who has claimed 31 wickets in 30 T20Is for the USA, will be a key figure in the bowling attack as the team looks to build on their growing reputation. The USA are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands. Monank Patel will continue to lead the side, with several players from the 2024 World Cup squad retained, including Andries Gous, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar. Their fixtures include the opener against India in Mumbai, followed by matches against Pakistan in Colombo, and the Netherlands and Namibia in Chennai. (ANI)