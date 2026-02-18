The T20 World Cup Super Eight stage begins on Feb 21 with Pakistan vs New Zealand. India will take on South Africa on Feb 22 in a rematch of the 2024 final. Group 1 features India, SA, WI, and Zimbabwe. Group 2 has Pakistan, NZ, ENG, and SL.

The Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup willl start with 2009 champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand at Colombo from February 21 onwards, while India, the defending champions, will take on South Africa in a rematch of the 2024 edition final at Ahmedabad the next day. Group 1 of the Super Eights consists of India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa, while Group 2 includes Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand, as per ICC.

Key Fixtures and Dates

Another intriguing clash on February 22 will be between former champions England and South Africa at Pallekele.

February 26 will be an explosive double-header as two-time world champions West Indies will take on South Africa at Ahmedabad, while India will slug it out against an upbeat, in-form Zimbabwe at Chennai.

The next day at Colombo will bring a fine contest between England and New Zealand.

On March 1, the final day of the Super Eight stage, Zimbabwe will take on South Africa in Delhi in a continental derby, while India will have another spicy contest against the West Indies at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

How the Super Eights Work

Each team will play their three group opponents during the Super Eights, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the knockout semi-finals. Teams start the Super Eights with zero points. No points, wins, or net run rate from the first round are carried forward.