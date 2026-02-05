Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka stresses a measured, match-by-match approach for the T20 World Cup, focusing on form and team responsibility. He says the opening round will be crucial, starting with their first match against Ireland.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has stressed the importance of taking a measured, match-by-match approach as the co-hosts prepare to begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign, with a strong focus on form and team responsibility.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the Captain's Day press conference ahead of the tournament, Shanaka said the opening round will be crucial, starting with Sri Lanka's first match against Ireland at the Premadasa Ground in Colombo on February 8. "We hope to go step by step because the first round is very important," Shanaka said. "We have the focus on the first match. If our batsmen can come into form and the bowlers can show their skills, we have a huge chance to go from the first round and get into the semifinals."

Shanaka on Strategy and Responsibility

The Sri Lanka skipper highlighted the need for consistency at the top of the order, underlining the importance of batters batting deep into the innings. "It's very important that the first players keep playing until the end of the innings," he said, adding that the bowling unit has shown encouraging signs in recent performances.

'I have to do something for my country'

As Shanaka prepares for his fifth T20 World Cup, he said he is ready to shoulder added responsibility, both as a leader and an all-rounder. "I personally take the responsibility the most. I have spoken with management about this. As a batter, as a bowler and also as the captain, I have to do something for my country. I'm ready to give that."

Shanaka also reflected on Sri Lanka's proud history as World Cup hosts, having reached the finals of every ICC event hosted since 1996, and said the current squad is determined to live up to that legacy. "We should protect that pride," he said. "It's not just about one player. All fourteen players have that pride. We have to perform as a team, and at the end, we hope we can protect it."

Rival Captains Echo Cautious Approach

While Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza also emphasised the importance of taking a game-by-game approach as his side prepares to face a challenging group at the T20 World Cup, which includes Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Oman. "Yeah, so when it comes to preparation, we guys were in Hambantota for a week, so we had a really good camp. And thank you to Sri Lankan Cricket for hosting us in that regard and giving us those facilities for us to prepare well in these conditions," he said. "And regarding the plans, the first challenge is Oman. All my energy in my head is on that game. I do not want to think about too many games. We have one game to win, which is Oman, and all my focus is on that game. Inshallah, we cross that line, and we worry about the other teams," Raza added.

Despite being drawn in a tough group, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem believes the team has prepared well for the challenge ahead. The captain said the squad arrived with the right mindset and strong preparation, praising the players for the hard work put in ahead of the World Cup. "Yes, our group is very tough, but we came here with the right mindset and preparation. Boys are working very hard for this tour, for the World Cup. They learn so much from the big players, and I hope they will apply that experience at the World Cup, which will help us. And yes, the team is in good shape with a good combination of youngsters and experience. So inshallah, we will play excellent cricket here," the UAE captain said.