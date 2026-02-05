India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed the team will play their World Cup match against Pakistan despite a boycott threat. He said India's stance is unchanged and they are ready for the February 15 clash in Colombo.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that the Indian team is fully prepared to go ahead with their much-anticipated World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of its fixture against India in support of Bangladesh's decision not to travel to India for the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav on India's Unchanged Stance

Speaking during the Captains' Media Briefing in Colombo on Thursday, Suryakumar stressed that India's stance remains unchanged ahead of the Group A fixture against Pakistan scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. "Our mindset is clear -- we will play. Our flight is booked, and we are going. Rest, they can see for themselves. Their decision is not in my control," Suryakumar said, according to ICC. "We played Asia Cup (2025), we played them (Pakistan) at a neutral venue. We are ready and going to Colombo. We have been told we have a game on 15th Feb."

Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, the India skipper added, "It is a difficult situation for Pakistan, but I can't be taking the decision for them."

T20 World Cup 2026 Details

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8, with India opening their campaign against the USA on February 7 before facing their second group match on February 12. The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Team Squads Announced

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq. (ANI)