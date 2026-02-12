Namibia won the toss and chose to bowl against India in their T20 World Cup clash. While India looks to maintain its form, this is a must-win game for Namibia. Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are in for India's Playing XI.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to bowl first during his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

India would be aiming to continue their normal services, with plenty of fours, sixes and records after surviving a scare against the USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 7. Namibia, on the other hand, has suffered a loss to the Netherlands and needs to win this one to stay alive in the tournament.

Captains at the Toss

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said during the toss, "We are going to have a bowl. It is a very good flat cricketing surface; from a surface and dew point point of view, it is the right thing to do. It is about tightening our skillset. Looks like a good wicket, try and chase it in the second half. That is why we play cricket, to entertain."

For India, Abhishek Sharma will be missing due to a stomach infection, with Sanju Samson getting his spot. Speaking during the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. It's a big tournament, and this dew is going to be a big factor, but when you bat first and go out and defend, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. It's a very good wicket. Hopefully, batters go out and enjoy themselves. Abhishek is still not fine; he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, a similar batter, explosive. Jasprit (Bumrah) comes in for (Mohammed) Siraj."

Playing XIs

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)