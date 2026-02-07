Hardik Pandya is confident for the T20 World Cup, believing his 10-year journey has just started. He aims to be a 'scary' player, especially with the bat, and is ambitious about winning at least 4-5 more ICC trophies for India.

Hardik Pandya is feeling confident and ambitious ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup opener against the USA. He believes his journey is just getting started after 10 years in international cricket and feels he could be "really scary" as a player, especially in batting, in the coming years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When India takes to the iconic Wankhede Stadium for the start of their title defence against the USA, all eyes will be on Hardik, whose every shot, every mannerism on the field oozes charisma, unbelievable self-confidence and belief. Having already proven himself as one of the most important big-match players for India with his performances, fans would be excited to see what kind of tricks, unorthodox shots, wickets and celebrations the veteran can pull off throughout the tournament.

'My Journey Has Just Started'

Speaking in a video by Star Sports, Hardik said that he wants to win at least four or five more ICC trophies for India, having played a crucial role in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 wins. He also spoke on his potential as a player and how he "genuinely wants to scare people" with his performances.

"I stand by it (on his earlier message of winning multiple ICC trophies at least for India) . My journey has just started, it is not 10 years. This Hardik has 10 years of experience in life. More exciting and scarier. I want to win as many ICC trophies as possible and a minimum of 4-5 more for India, I will make sure to make it happen. The idea is to get better and stronger. I feel I will be very scary. The potential I have as a player, especially as a batter, I genuinely want to scare everyone now," said Hardik.

He further added, "You buy things to use it, if you are scared then do not buy it. When I play, the catch I take is more expensive than the watch I wear. I play the sport, when the ball comes to me, it is more priceless than anything else I wear here or outside," he said.

A Look at Past Victories

During the 2024 T20 WC win, which broke Team India's 11-year trophy drought, Hardik was one of India's star performers, scoring 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate over 151, including a fifty. He also picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17.36, delivering his best figures of 3/20 in the final against South Africa, taking two crucial wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

His fiery cameos were also the unsung heroes of the Champions Trophy win, scoring 99 runs in four innings at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of over 106, with the best score of 45. He also took four wickets at an average of 35.75, with best figures of 2/31.