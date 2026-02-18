The first 12 spots for the 2028 T20 World Cup are confirmed, including the eight Super Eight teams from the current edition like India and Pakistan. Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand, plus the three next highest-ranked teams also qualify.

The first 12 spots for the 2028 T20 World Cup have been confirmed following the confirmation of all the teams qualifying for the Super Eight stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup edition being held in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan became the eighth and final team to seal their Super Eight spot following their 102-run win over Namibia at Colombo on Wednesday. The Salman Ali Agha-led side, along with arch-rivals India, reached the next stage from Group A; Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from Group B; West Indies and England from Group C; and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D, according to the ICC.

Hosts and Top-Ranked Teams Complete Automatic Qualifiers

All Super Eight-qualifying teams in the current edition are automatically qualified for the next edition. Also, Australia and New Zealand have already solidified their spots in the next edition as the co-hosts, and the final three automatic qualifying spots will be taken by the next three highest-ranked ICC Men's T20I teams at the cut-off date of March 9 this year, which comes a day after the title clash. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Ireland are set to take spots, with no international bilateral cricket in progress, which will affect their rankings.

Regional Qualifiers to Decide Final Eight Spots

The final eight places in the 20-team field will be decided through a regional qualification pathway, with allocations based on the relative competitive strength of each region. (ANI)