Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 after their match against Ireland was abandoned due to rain. With five points, they secured their spot, knocking both Australia and Ireland out of the tournament contention.

Zimbabwe became the latest team to advance to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after their match against Ireland in Pallekele was washed out on Tuesday. Zimbabwe became the 7th team to get a ticket to the Super 8s.

With Zimbabwe advancing to the Super 8, the tournament ends for both Australia and Ireland. After splitting points with Ireland on Tuesday, Zimbabwe has five points from three matches, while Australia has only two and will not be able to catch up to Sikandar Raza's team even if they win the final group game against Oman on Friday.

Super 8 Groupings

Zimbabwe has been placed in Super 8 Group G1, along with India, South Africa, and the West Indies, with all teams playing matches in India. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and one of Pakistan/USA will constitute Super 8 Group G2, and their matches will be held in Colombo and Pallekele.

Path to the Super 8s

After this match, Zimbabwe are second on the Group B points table, just below co-hosts Sri Lanka, which defeated Australia by eight wickets on Monday to seal its place in the Super Eights. Zimbabwe came off a 23-run win over Australia, having blanked Oman in their opening encounter in this match.

Squads

Ireland Squad

Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping.

Zimbabwe Squad

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa.