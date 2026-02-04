USA cricketer Milind Kumar has labelled India's Abhishek Sharma the 'key player' ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 clash. Kumar believes the World No. 1 T20I batter can single-handedly win the match for India, scheduled for February 7.

The 25-year-old Abhishek, currently the World No. 1 T20I batter, has scored 1297 runs in 38 matches with two centuries and eight half-centuries. In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, Abhishek was the third-highest run-getter with 182, backed by two half-centuries

Speaking to ANI, Milind Kumar said, "Abhishek Sharma will be the key player, and he can turn the match alone."

Who is Milind Kumar?

Milind Kumar was also part of the USA's squad for the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. However, he could not get a chance. Before moving to the USA, Milind represented Delhi and Sikkim in the Indian domestic cricket tournament, Ranji Trophy.

The cricketer was also part of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but didn't get a chance to play the match.

Milind, the leading run-getter in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, was part of the Delhi side in the 2014 IPL and joined RCB in the 2019 season. He announced his retirement from Indian cricket in 2021 and signed with Minor League Cricket in the USA.

'Excited to play in front of the Wankhede crowd'

When Milind shared his memories, "We are ready for the big match against India, and I am excited to play in front of the Wankhede crowd. I met many former colleagues in the field Yesterday and we exchanged many good old memories."

T20 World Cup: Group A and India's Fixtures

The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue will play their opening fixture against the USA on February 7, followed by their match against Namibia on February 12.

T20 World Cup 2026 Squads

Team India

Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

USA Squad

USA squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Monank Patel (captain), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

(ANI)