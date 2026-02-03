Ahead of the T20 World Cup, USA captain Monank Patel discusses the team's high self-belief following their 2024 Super Eight finish and the advantage of having ex-Indian players familiar with the conditions in India for the tournament.

Ahead of his side's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign, which starts in less than a week, USA captain Monank Patel spoke on how the promising performances from the 2024 edition have helped the team with their self-belief, and the advantageous presence of some ex-Indian cricketers in the squad offers to the side. The USA is a part of Group A in the tournament and will start against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from February 7 onwards. In the previous edition, the USA put the entire world on notice with a Super Eight finish in their debut World Cup across both formats and even went on to defeat Pakistan. Besides this win, they also had close matches with India and South Africa, the eventual champions and runners-up, almost chasing down 195 set by the Proteas in the Super Eight stage but falling 18 runs short.

'Belief and self-confidence boosted up well'

Speaking to ANI in an interview about how that tournament has impacted the team's self-belief and confidence, Monank said that it has received a massive boost, and players feel that they are capable of performing at any level, against any team, away from home or at home. "I think the way we played the World Cup, especially against Pakistan, and when we qualified in the Super 8, it was our first World Cup and the first World Cup we qualified in the Super 8. I thought the way we played was really good to see the way the team gelled together and showcased their performance at this level, at this platform. I thought the belief and the self-confidence within the team really boosted up well, and that really helped us play the next 10-15 months of cricket. And the way we've been performing, especially in the ICCC CWC League, we are at the top of the table. I thought everyone now believes in each other and that we can perform at any level against any team, whether it is home or away. So that has really helped us," he said.

'One step ahead of the game': Advantage of ex-Indian players

Monank is one of those few players in the squad who spent the early years of their cricketing careers in India, having played for Gujarat at age-group level. Harmeet Singh and Saurabh Netrawalkar are also from India, with Harmeet once a part of the 2012 India U19 squad and Saurabh having also played for India U19 and Mumbai. Also, batter Milind Kumar has domestic cricket experience with Delhi and Sikkim. Shubham Ranjane also has domestic experience in India. Notably, Shehan Jayasuriya is also a former Sri Lankan cricketer and the co-host nation with India for this World Cup. The USA captain agrees that players with such familiarity with conditions in host nations offer the team an advantage and keep them "one step ahead in the game".

He spoke on how the team has been part of camps in India over the last three to four years, and he himself trains in India every year for a couple of months. "Absolutely (on if ex-Indian players in the team are an advantage). When you know the conditions, what exactly needs to be done, and how we need to be prepared, it really helps. You are one step ahead of the game. And we have played a lot of cricket in different parts of India. So that intel and that knowledge we will definitely share," he said.

"And plus, we have done a lot of camps in India in the past three to four years as a team. So that will definitely help us, and we will make sure that we spend enough time before playing our first game in India. And we will have plenty of games and plenty of training sessions in India. When you are used to the condition, you know how you have to play accordingly."

"If you ask me, especially like, you know, I have been training every year. I come to India, train here for a couple of months. So that environment, basically the whole atmosphere and environment, we are used to it," he concluded his point.

Cricket infrastructure improving in USA

Monank also spoke on how the cricket infrastructure and environment changed in the USA after the T20 WC 2024 breakthrough, saying that the infrastructure in the USA is improving year by year, and there are 50-60 proper academies of good quality, with great indoor and outdoor infrastructure in place. He also said that with stadiums coming up, such as the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, the US is also capable of hosting international games. In fact, the facilities in Florida (Central Broward Park), Texas, and New York (Nassau County Stadium), USA, hosted Group stage action at the T20 WC 2024. "I think if you see year by year, everything is improving, everything is growing, especially when you talk about infrastructure. If you see that the USA has fully manufactured proper infrastructure stadiums like those in San Francisco, Dallas, and Florida. If you talk about hosting international games, we are well prepared to host them at different venues. There are a lot of academies throughout the US, you know, that I would say are of good quality, 50 to 60 academies. So, in a way, whoever is staying in a different part of the US can easily access good infrastructure and good indoor-outdoor spaces," said Monank.

On IPL ambitions

On his IPL ambitions, Monank said that since he represents MI New York in Major League Cricket in the US, he would "definitely like to play for Mumbai Indians (MI)".

USA T20 WC Squad: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane. (ANI)

"I would love to get that opportunity. And I have been doing my part from my side, and I am just waiting for the right time to come," he said.

