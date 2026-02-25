New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup, eliminating the co-hosts. Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner starred with all-round performances, keeping NZ's semifinal hopes alive. Ravindra was named Player of the Match.

After New Zealand secured a convincing win over Sri Lanka in the Super 8 clash at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra credited the team's tactical awareness, particularly the decision to rely on slower deliveries on a surface that assisted change of pace.

Fantastic all-round performances by Ravindra and skipper Mitchell Santner powered New Zealand to a 61-run win over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup clash at Colombo on Wednesday, knocking out the co-hosts out of the competition. With this win, New Zealand, who earlier had earned one point after a washout against Pakistan, are now in second spot with three points and have a chance to move to the semifinals, with their final Super Eight clash against semifinalists England being important. NZ's closest competitor is Pakistan, which would reach three points if they happen to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight clash. If Kiwis lose their final Super Eight clash and Pakistan win theirs, the net-run-rate would decide who gets the second semifinal spot from the group. Sri Lanka, having lost both their games, is eliminated from the competition.

'Slower was better': Ravindra on NZ's winning strategy

After winning the Player of the Match award, Ravindra highlighted the significance of adapting to conditions and executing plans effectively in challenging circumstances. "It's always pleasing to take a win like that. Amazing, especially at their home, awesome performance. I guess understanding that slower was better, and a few stats were put out there... Under 85ks. Santner is obviously a master at that craft, so we decided that slower is the plan. The Sri Lanka crowd is fantastic... Reminds you why you play the game. There was a period where they were screaming 'New Zealand, New Zealand', so credit to them," Ravindra said after the match.

'Really embarrassing': Shanaka on disappointing home crowd

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka expressed his disappointment after his side's defeat to the New Zealand national cricket team, admitting that letting down the home crowd was "really embarrassing". Reflecting on the loss, Shanaka pointed to a crucial partnership involving Mitchell Santner as the turning point of the match. "It is really embarrassing to disappoint the home crowd. We started really well, but to be honest, that Santner partnership was a good one. Took the game away from us. Also, the decision to bowl first... We didn't expect the pitch to turn this much, because it's a new pitch. Wanted to restrict them under 130, but to be honest, they played really well," Shanaka said after the match.

Addressing concerns over team combination, Shanaka revealed that Kusal Perera had entered the game carrying a minor issue, but refrained from using it as an excuse for the defeat. "[Kusal] came into the game with an issue... But it's just that kind of day, no one got a start for us. I thought the wicket might settle since it's a new pitch, but the areas they bowled - we didn't bowl there. Occasionally, but not all the time, we were hitting the length. Give credit to New Zealand bowlers," he added.

Shanaka emphasised the need for greater responsibility from the top order, urging batters to play with more intent in the shortest format. "One more game, we finish it on a high. Hopefully, our best game. The batsmen need to take responsibility up top. Can't rely on one or two batsmen in a game. If you get out, take the positive option. You can be relaxed in the dugout. It is T20 cricket, you need to show the intent a little more," he said.

'160 was not bad': Santner on NZ's comeback

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said his side believed 160 was not a bad total after a steady rebuild helped them recover from early setbacks in their win over Sri Lanka. Reflecting on the innings, Santner revealed that the initial target was more modest before the pitch conditions became clearer. "The longer we could take them, we were thinking 140... 160 was not bad from there," he said. "One of those wickets where if you get in, give yourself a bit of time, you can cash in. It looked like a pretty good wicket, spun more than we thought. Control your lengths. Fantastic with McConchie. We were 3 off 10 each, probably, but we talked with each other. It was nice."

He added, "The stats say, whether Super Eight or before, it spins more when you bowl slower. I didn't need a second invitation. [England] are outstanding, obviously, quick turnaround for us, we'll see how the pitch plays."

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 168/7 (Mitchell Santner 47, Rachin Ravindra 32, Maheesh Theekshana 3/30) beat Sri Lanka: 107/8 (Kamindu Mendis 31, Dunith Wellalage 29, Rachin Ravindra 4/27). (ANI)