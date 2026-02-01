Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century propelled Sri Lanka to a dominant 8-wicket win over Australia in the T20 World Cup. Chasing 182, Sri Lanka secured its Super Eight spot, leaving the 2021 champions on the verge of elimination.

A scintillating century from Pathum Nissanka powered Sri Lanka to a sensational eight-wicket win over Australia in their group stage match during the ICC T20 World Cup at Pallekele on Monday, sealing their spot in the Super Eight stage while pushing the 2021 champions on the brink of elimination.

Nissanka's Record-Breaking Century

Nissanka cracked his second T20I century, helping the Lankan Lions chase 182 runs and making it three wins in three matches to seal their clash for the next round. Also, the opener slammed the second century by a Sri Lankan batter in the ICC T20 World Cup, joining the legendary Mahela Jayawardene, who also cracked 100 against Zimbabwe back in the 2010 edition of the tournament. This is the second-fastest T20I century by a Sri Lankan in T20Is, coming in 52 balls. The fastest T20I century by a Sri Lankan in T20Is is by Kusal Perera, who smashed a 44-ball ton against New Zealand in 2025.

In 87 matches and 86 innings, Nissanka has scored 2,574 runs at an average of 31.77, with a strike rate of 128.63, with two centuries and 18 fifties and a best score of 107.

A Historic Chase

This chase of 182 runs is the highest by the Sri Lankan team in the T20 World Cups and also the highest run-chase against Aussies in T20 WC history.

Match Highlights

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. An 104-run stand between a returning skipper, Mitchell Marsh (54 in 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) started off things for Australia, but Aussies could not make the most of this perfect headstart as they were skittled out for 181 runs in 20 overs, with Josh Inglis (27 in 22 balls, with three fours) and Glenn Maxwell (22 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) being the only ones to touch the 20-run mark later. Dushan Hemantha (3/37 in four overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/36 in four overs) were the top bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the run-chase, Perera fell early, but Nissanka (100* in 52 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (51 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six), and Pavan Rathnayake (28* in 15 balls, with six fours) took Sri Lanka to the target with eight wickets and two overs left.

Group Standings and Implications

Australia is in third place in the group with a win and two losses, next to table-toppers SL and Zimbabwe, who have won both their matches. If Zimbabwe win their clash against Ireland on Tuesday, the Aussies will be out of the tournament. (ANI)