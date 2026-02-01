England captain Harry Brook smashed a historic 51-ball 100, guiding his team to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. The win secured England's spot as the first semifinalist of the tournament.

England captain Harry Brook expressed delight, saying he is "happy to get the job done" as he led the Three Lions to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Super 8s clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. With the win, England also became the first semifinalists of this World Cup edition.

Harry Brook played a captain's knock against Pakistan. With England chasing 165, Harry Brook scored a match-winning 51-ball 100 runs, helping his team clinch a victory despite being in a tricky spot earlier in the chase. Brook deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning hundred.

Brook on Batting at No. 3 and Reaching Semis

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Harry Brook said he was pleased to help England reach the semifinals and is now focused on their upcoming clash with New Zealand. He also revealed that coach Brendon McCullum promoted him to No. 3, highlighting the team's willingness to adapt. Notably, Brook had come to bat at No. 5 in all the previous World Cup matches. "Just nice to get through to the semis. We have one more game against New Zealand and we'll focus on that. [On his move to No. 3] Baz came to me in the morning and said we may change it up and put you up at No. 3. We have spoken about being able to adapt and the bravery to do that was great. Nice to get out there and face as many balls as possible," Brook said.

'Happy to Get the Job Done'

Brook also praised Pakistan as a side filled with world-class players and said he was simply happy to get the job done rather than dwell on personal milestones, adding that England are always striving to improve despite the win. "They [Pakistan] are always good. Some world-class players there. Just nice to get over the line. There's always areas we want to improve on and you can never quite get perfection but we're always striving for it. [Emotions on the hundred] I was just happy to get the job done, to be honest. We were in a tricky situation to start, and a couple of partnerships after that. Nice to get over the line," Brook said.

How the Chase Unfolded

With the win, England have virtually knocked Pakistan out of the tournament. Chasing 165, England stumbled early to 58/4 before Brook counter-attacked with a historic 100 off just 50 balls -- the first century by a captain in T20 World Cup history. Despite a late collapse and a four-wicket haul (4/30) from Shaheen Afridi, England held their nerve, with Jofra Archer striking the winning boundary to finish at 166/8 in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan's Innings

Earlier in the match, Sahibzada Farhan's 63 off 45 balls anchored Pakistan to 164/9 after they chose to bat. England's bowlers, led by Liam Dawson (3/24), consistently picked up key wickets to restrict the total.

England Secure Semifinal Spot

With two wins in two Super 8 matches, England confirmed their semifinal berth. (ANI)