Riding on a brilliant six-goal performance from Naveen Jindal, Jindal Panthers registered a thrilling 8-6.5 victory over Mallet Masters despite their opponents starting with a 0.5-goal advantage under the handicap rule, in the opening match of the Jindal Polo Estate Cup, which is part of the ongoing Jindal Polo Spring Season at the Jindal Polo Estate.

Panthers Dominate Early Chukkers

According to a release, Jindal Panthers made an assertive start to the contest, with Naveen Jindal striking twice early in the first chukker to put his side firmly in control. Mallet Masters responded through Shubham, who pulled one goal back, but Panthers maintained the edge as the opening chukker ended 2-1.5 in their favour.

The second chukker turned into an attacking showcase, led once again by Naveen Jindal, who added another brace to extend the Panthers' advantage. Veteran campaigner Simran Shergill and Salim Azmi also found the target, strengthening their team's momentum. Mallet Masters fought back through goals from Naveen Singh, Shubham, and Sanjula Mann, keeping the contest alive as the scoreline stood at 6-4.5 in favour of Jindal Panthers at halftime.

Panthers Seal Victory in Second Half

Continuing his outstanding form, Naveen Jindal dominated proceedings in the third chukker, scoring two more goals while the Masters were unable to register a reply. The Panthers capitalised on strong defensive organisation and quick transitions, stretching their lead to 8-4.5 heading into the final chukker.

Mallet Masters attempted a late comeback in the fourth and final chukker, with Naveen Singh and Sunny Patel scoring a goal each. However, the deficit proved too large to overcome as Jindal Panthers closed out the match to secure an 8-6.5 win, marking a strong start to their campaign in the tournament.

'Mr. Naveen Jindal was outstanding': Simran Shergill

Meanwhile, speaking after the win, Jindal Panther's star Simran Shergill stated, "It was our first game of the season today, and we are really pleased to start with a strong win against a young and talented side. We played well as a unit, and Mr. Naveen Jindal was outstanding -- he scored some excellent goals and finished as the top scorer of the match with six goals, which made a big difference for us. I think our experience helped us manage key moments better, and hopefully we can build on this performance and continue to grow stronger as the tournament progresses."