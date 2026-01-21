The ICC rejected Bangladesh's request to shift its T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka. BCB President Aminul Islam has requested more time to consult his government 'one last time' over security concerns for his players.

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejecting Bangladesh's request to shift its T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam said that he has asked ICC Board for time to talk to his government "for one last time", according to ESPNcricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BCB has requested ICC relocate their matches outside India. There have been widespread concerns about atrocities faced by minorities in Bangladesh and amid demands, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League 2026 squad.

BCB to make 'one last' appeal

Aminul said the ICC had agreed to his request for more time. "I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time," Aminul said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "They said it's a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback," he added.

Asked what he could achieve in just one day, Aminul said, "I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup? "The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don't think India is safe for our players. A government doesn't only consider the players, but they consider all (factors), when it takes a decision," he said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

ICC rejects BCB's request

Earlier, the ICC rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to move matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The ICC confirmed the T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh's matches to be played in India.

The decision was taken following an ICC Board meeting on Wednesday via video conferencing, which was convened to discuss the way forward after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had asked that its matches be moved out of India to Sri Lanka, as per the ICC website.

The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7. Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium.

Scurity assessments and logistical concernse

The decision was reached after considering all security assessments, including independent reviews, which indicated that there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials, or fans at any tournament venue in the country. It was noted that it was not feasible to make changes so close to the tournament and that altering the schedule under the circumstances, in the absence of any credible security threat, could set a precedent that would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events and undermine its neutrality as a global governing body.

The ICC management also engaged in a series of correspondence and meetings with the BCB to resolve the impasse, sharing detailed information on the event security plan, including layered federal and state law-enforcement support.

An ICC spokesperson's statement in relation to the decision read, "Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh's participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India."

"Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its players' involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament's security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," it added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)