Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has offered a "good" fitness update after being discharged from the hospital following a battle with a stomach infection ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo.

Following a golden duck against the USA in the campaign opener, Abhishek missed the second clash at New Delhi against Namibia due to a stomach infection. In a video posted by Punjab Kings (PBKS), pacer Arshdeep Singh could be seen asking him, "How are you?" To this, Abhishek replied, "Daal-rice, very good, me? Good." Daal-rice khao, jaldi theek ho jaao! 😂🫶 pic.twitter.com/aKEpKCw08G — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 13, 2026

Abhishek Sharma's T20I Career

Having played out his entire T20I career after the T20WC win by the Rohit Sharma-led side back in 2024, Abhishek has scored 1,297 runs in 38 matches and 37 innings at an average of 37.05 and a strike rate of 194.74, with two centuries and eight fifties and a best score of 135. He entered the T20 WC as the world's top-ranked T20I batter.

Record Against Pakistan

In three matches against Pakistan, he has made 110 runs in three matches at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 189.65, with a best score of 74.

Details on Illness and Absence

Following the toss against Namibia yesterday, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said about Abhishek, "Abhishek is still not fine; he will miss a game or two."

Earlier, the Indian opener was hospitalised due to a stomach infection, according to a BCCI source. The southpaw was not looking well during the team dinner at the head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence on Sunday and was the first to leave the dinner. (ANI)