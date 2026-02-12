Sri Lanka crushed Oman by 105 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. A record 19-ball fifty by Dasun Shanaka and half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake helped Sri Lanka post 225/5, the tournament's highest total so far.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka registered a dominant 105-run victory over Oman in the 16th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Fueled by a record-breaking half-century from skipper Dasun Shanaka and a clinical bowling performance, the Sri Lankans leapfrogged Australia to sit atop the T20 WC 2026 points table. Kusal Mendis (61 runs off 45 balls), Pavan Rathnayake (60 runs off 28 balls) and Dasun Shanaka (50 off 20 balls) dominated with the bat, while Maheesh Theekshana (2/11 in 4 overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/19 in 20 overs) starred with the ball.

Sri Lanka posts tournament's highest total

After being put in to bat by Oman captain Jatinder Singh, Sri Lanka survived an early stutter that saw Kamil Mishara (8) and Pathum Nissanka (13) depart within the Powerplay. However, any hopes of Oman causing an upset were quickly extinguished by a blistering 94-run stand off just 50 balls between Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake. Rathnayake was the primary aggressor, smashing 60 off just 28 balls, including eight boundaries and a six.

His departure in the 14th over only paved the way for more carnage as Dasun Shanaka entered the scene. Shanaka rewrote the record books, blasting the fastest T20I fifty by a Sri Lankan in just 19 deliveries. His unbeaten cameo, including five sixes and two boundaries, propelled Sri Lanka to a massive 225/5 in 20 overs--the highest total of the tournament so far and the fourth-highest in the history of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Oman crumbles in mammoth chase

Chasing a daunting target of 226, Oman's response was derailed before it could even begin. Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in the first six overs, removing Jatinder Singh for one and Hammad Mirza for nine runs. While the veteran Mohammad Nadeem provided a lone spark of resistance, Oman found themselves strangled by Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack in the absence of the injured Wanindu Hasaranga.

Nadeem's gritty 53 off 56 balls saw him become the oldest player to score a half-century in T20 World Cup history, but it was not enough for Oman. The middle order crumbled under the rising required run rate, with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage keeping up the pressure. Oman eventually finished their 20 overs at 120/9, falling well short of the mark.

Lankans move to top of the table

Sri Lanka now sit atop the Group B standings with an excellent Net Run Rate of +3.125, with four points in two matches. With the win, they maintain a strong case of finishing in the top two and advance to the Super 8 stage.