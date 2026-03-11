Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif are set for the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026. The duo aims to replicate their historic WRC3 podium finish from 2025, tackling Naivasha's tough terrain in a Ford Fiesta Rally 3.

Ace Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla from Hyderabad and co-driver Musa Sherif from Kasaragod are gearing up for their toughest challenge yet as they aim to repeat their WRC3 podium finish in the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), the iconic WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026, according to a release.

The celebrated duo, who secured a podium in their class at the WRC Rally Saudi Arabia last November, will tackle the rough terrains around Naivasha for a third consecutive time when the demanding African event runs from March 12 to 15.

Riding on Recent Success

Fresh from his victory at the Nashik rally that secured him the 3T class National championship title, Naveen will compete in the WRC3 category, driving a Ford Fiesta Rally 3 prepared and serviced by Africa Eco Sports Nairobi. Seasoned navigator Musa Sherif, who has over 33 years of rally experience, will once again handle pace notes for the Indian driver. The pair made history in 2025 by becoming the first Indian duo to score a podium finish in any WRC class when they finished second in WRC3 at Rally Saudi Arabia.

Conquering the Unforgiving African Terrain

Having experienced the unforgiving African terrain last year, Puligilla and Sherif return with valuable knowledge and a clear objective: to conquer the fesh-fesh dust, massive rocks, and unpredictable wildlife crossings that make Safari Rally one of the toughest rallies in the world.

Driver's Perspective: A Test of Man and Machine

"The Safari is the ultimate test of man and machine," said Naveen Puligilla. "Starting the Safari again is a proud moment for us. Our previous experience has taught us the importance of patience and survival. We have a fantastic car in the Ford Fiesta Rally3, and the local expertise of Africa Eco Sports in Nairobi gives us a strong advantage. We are ready to respect the rally while pushing our limits."

Co-driver on Precision and Unpredictability

Co-driver Musa Sherif said, "The roads here are extremely rough and can change after every pass, so the pace notes must be precise. My job is to keep Naveen informed and safe, especially through the notorious sections. We have prepared extensively, and the forecast of heavy rain could change everything. It could make an already brutal rally even more spectacular."

Rally Details and Weather Forecast

The rally, headquartered around Lake Naivasha, features 20 Special Stages covering a competitive distance of 338.34 km within a total rally distance of 1,205.46 km. The forecast of heavy rainfall may turn the typically dusty and rocky stages into slippery, muddy, and deeply rutted tracks reminiscent of the legendary Safari rallies of the 1970s.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya marks the third round of the 2026 WRC season and remains one of the most demanding events on the global motorsport calendar. (ANI)