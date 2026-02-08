England's Will Jacks called India the 'team to beat' in the T20 WC 2026. He expressed confidence in England's preparation but noted India's home advantage, while also looking forward to their opening match against Nepal in Mumbai.

England all-rounder Will Jacks labelled Team India as the team to beat in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Englishman also expressed confidence ahead of England's T20 WC 2026 campaign opener against Nepal on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking ahead of the England vs Nepal match, Will Jacks said England have made steady progress over the past year under Harry Brook's captaincy. He added that England come into the 20-team tournament confident after their ODI and T20I series win against Sri Lanka. However, Jacks also noted that England remain realistic, acknowledging strong competition, and named co-hosts India as the favourites and the team to beat.

'India on home soil are the team to beat'

"I think we have been performing well over the last 12 months since Harry's become captain and we're very happy with that. It's been a progression, obviously myself personally I've changed my role so it's been a bit of a gradual thing and a build-up to this World Cup. What we did in the last few weeks in Sri Lanka is another stepping stone to that and we come into here full of confidence and belief which is obviously very important that we can go a long way in this tournament but that doesn't guarantee us anything. We know that there's amazing teams in this World Cup, it's tricky so there's no guarantees and India on home soil, I think everyone knows they're the favourites and they're the team to beat," Jacks said during the pre-match press conference, as quoted by the ICC website.

Focus on strong start against Nepal

England are slotted in Group C alongside West Indies, Italy, Nepal and Scotland. Ahead of the Nepal match, Jacks emphasised the importance of starting strong in the World Cup, noting that every game matters. He also acknowledged the growth of Nepalese cricket in recent times and welcomed the expansion of the tournament to 20 teams, saying it's positive for the game.

"Yeah, obviously the first game is majorly important, every single game in the World Cup is majorly important and for us that's about hitting our straps quickly. You don't get to make many mistakes and we've got other important games in that group and every single game matters. I know Nepalese cricket has grown a lot over the last few years and to have 20 teams in this World Cup I think is really good and to increase the number of teams is a really good thing and teams playing in their first edition is great for the game," the England player said.

IPL experience makes me feel comfortable: Jacks

Jacks, who played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, said his experience in India, particularly at the Wankhede Stadium, has made him comfortable.

"Yeah definitely IPL is a brilliant experience to play anywhere around the world and obviously coming back to India now I feel comfortable at this ground having played here last year and within this setup - I think the variety of stadiums and surfaces and atmospheres that you get around the whole of India it exposes you to a lot of new things and now coming back here for my fifth time I think maybe to India I'd like to say I feel very comfortable now and and I can just focus on my game, the opposition and what we need to do instead of taking everything in for the first time which is always nice," Jacks said.

England playing 11 vs Nepal

The Three Lions have already announced their playing 11 for the Nepal match.

England's playing 11 against Nepal: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood. (ANI)