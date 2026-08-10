PM Narendra Modi lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to a distorted Indian map at a Glasgow restaurant during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The PM praised her deep sense of national pride, which went beyond just winning medals at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised boxer Lovlina Borgohain for raising an objection over a distorted map of India displayed at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Borgohain also shared her experience of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with the Prime Minister during an interaction with India's medal winners at his residence, highlighting the country's historic performance in boxing.

PM Modi Lauds Lovlina's Patriotic Stand

In a video posted on his YouTube handle on Monday, PM Modi praised Lovlina's spirit and recalled a moment from the Games where she showcased her pride for the country. During the interaction, PM Modi asked Lovlina about an incident involving restaurant staff during the Games. The distorted Indian map came to light after the boxer raised the matter during a visit to the eatery in Glasgow.

"What happened? Were you fighting with the restaurant people?" PM Modi asked. Lovlina explained that after India's strong performance on the final day of the competition, with several athletes winning medals, she felt emotional and requested a change.

"Our performance was so good, and it was the last day. Everyone had won, and there were so many Indians there. I felt a bit bad (about the situation), so I spoke to them firmly and made a request, sir. They agreed, and things have changed now," Lovlina said.

PM Modi praised the moment, saying it reflected a deep sense of national pride among athletes beyond just winning medals. "In that moment of victory--happiness, joy, being with teammates after the games are over--in such a mood of fun and laughter, to look at that map and register it... the feeling for the country isn't just on the surface while receiving a medal; it's deep within. I'm telling the truth, this video of yours is extraordinary. People will remember it for a long time," PM Modi said.

India's Dominance in Boxing

Praising the performance of Indian boxers at the Games, PM Modi said, "Now athletes from all over the world are becoming afraid of these boxers!"

Lovlina responded by saying that Indian boxers had created a strong impact with their consistent performances. "Definitely, everyone was scared. One gold medal after another was coming in. It was like a total blast at the end. The support we are getting, and the back-to-back competitions we have are big factors," she said.

The Olympic medallist also credited the Khelo India initiative for helping young athletes emerge and strengthening India's sporting ecosystem. "Many of our young athletes have come through the Khelo India scheme, and that is bringing a huge change to all sports," Lovlina added.

India scripted history in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, topping the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The 10-medal haul became India's best-ever boxing performance at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the previous record of six gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

India's Overall Performance and Future Games

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings. The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030. (ANI)

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