Sarfaraz Khan's Aakash Tigers registered a 66-run win over Shreyas Iyer's SOBO Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League. Half-centuries from Jay Bista and Ajit Yadav were followed by a four-wicket haul from Shashank Attarde.

Sarfaraz Khan's Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs rode on a disciplined all-round performance to register a clinical 66-run victory over Shreyas Iyer's SOBO Mumbai Falcons in a league match of the ongoing Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

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Banking on blistering half-centuries from Jay Bista and Ajit Yadav, the Tigers first piled up a massive 227/6 in their 20 overs before Shashank Attarde and Shams Mulani led the demolition act with the ball to bundle out the Falcons for 161 in 17.5 overs and seal a comprehensive win, according to a press release.

Falcons' Chase Falters Despite Solid Start

Chasing the daunting target, the Falcons were off to a solid start with opener Ishan Mulchandani (40 off 15) taking the attack to the Tigers from the outset. Attacking right from the start, Ishan dominated the 33-run opening partnership with Aditya Tare (1), scoring the bulk of the runs and putting the Tigers on the back foot. However, the momentum shifted once Shams Mulani (3/47) dismissed Tare in the third over. Falcons then suffered a dramatic collapse, losing four more wickets for another 46 runs as off-spinner Shashank Attarde (4/33) spun a web and rattled the top and middle order. Attarde also accounted for newly-appointed India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, who could manage 10, which left the Falcons reeling at 79/5. Harsh Aghav (43) fought a lone battle, trying to keep the chase alive; however, he found little support from others. Mulani struck again to remove Harsh at a crucial stage, effectively ending the Falcons' hopes as they were eventually bundled out in 17.5 overs.

Tigers Post Imposing Total

Earlier, the Tigers justified their decision to bat first after winning the toss, posting an imposing total in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Jay Bista (57) and Sarfaraz (31) provided a flying start, racing to 50 runs in just three overs and putting Falcons under immediate pressure. Prathamesh Dake provided the breakthrough in the fourth over by dismissing dangerous Sarfaraz, whose 31-run cameo included six boundaries and a six. However, the wicket did little to slow the Tigers as Bista continued his aggressive approach, smashing eight fours and two sixes before falling. Tigers then lost a couple of quick wickets, including Harsh Rane (14), but Varun Lavande (35) and Ajit (68) rebuilt the innings brilliantly, forging a crucial 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Lavande played the perfect supporting act, Ajit led the charge with five fours and four sixes in a blistering 35-ball knock.

Brief Scores

Aakash Tigers MWS 227/6 in 20 overs (Ajit Yadav 68, Jay Bista 57; Prathamesh Dake 2/51) beat SOBO Mumbai Falcons 161 all out in 17.5 overs (Harsh Aghav 43, Ishan Mulchandani 40; Shashank Attarde 4/33, Shams Mulani 3/47) by 66 runs.