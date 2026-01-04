India's Syndrela Das won her second title in two days at the WTT Youth Contender in Vadodara, teaming with Sarthak Arya to clinch the U-19 mixed doubles crown. The pair dominated the top-seeded combination of Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan.

India's Syndrela Das won her second title in two days by teaming up with Sarthak Arya to clinch the U-19 mixed doubles crown in the WTT Youth Contender 2026, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex here on Sunday, as per a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender in Vadodara, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat is being hosted by Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT, will feature a total of 226 players competing across the U-11 to U-19 age categories.

Doubles Finals Highlights

U-19 Mixed Doubles Final

In the U-19 mixed doubles final, Syndrela and Sarthak dominated the top-seeded combination of Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 to clinch the title.

Syndrela won the girls' U-17 singles title on Sunday and is also in contention to retain her U-19 singles crown.

U-15 Mixed Doubles Title

Vivaan Dave and Naisha Rewaskar bagged the U-15 mixed doubles title, beating Reyansh Jalan and Tanishka Kalbhairav 11-8, 11-8, 11-3.

Group Stage Roundup

Earlier, U-11, U-15 and U-19 girls and boys were in action in the group stage, with the top two players from each group qualifying for the knockout stage.

U-11 Qualifiers

In the boy's U-11 category, Rehansh Singhvi in Group 1 and Rajdeep Biswas in Group 2 won all their three group matches to reach the semifinals.

Aadya Baheti and Anshika Gupta topped their respective groups in the girls' U-11 category to make it to the last four stage. (ANI)