Switzerland's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in a 3-1 quarter-final loss to Argentina, despite a valiant effort. President Guy Parmelin praised the team for an 'exceptional run' that united the country and thrilled all of Switzerland.

Switzerland President Guy Parmelin paid tribute to the men's national football team after their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a hard-fought quarter-final defeat to defending champions Argentina, praising the squad for an "exceptional run" that united the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Switzerland's dream of reaching a first-ever World Cup semi-final ended in Kansas City as Argentina claimed a 3-1 extra-time victory, with Julian Alvarez's stunning strike and a late goal from Lautaro Martinez proving decisive after the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

President Parmelin Hails 'United Team'

Following the defeat, Parmelin shared a post on X to congratulate the team on their memorable journey. "The Nati's beautiful journey comes to an end in the quarterfinals of the @FIFAWorldCup. Despite today's disappointment, what I will remember most is an exceptional run and a united team that thrilled all of Switzerland. Thank you for these emotions and a huge well done to everyone!" he wrote.

Match Highlights: A Tale of Two Halves

Argentina had made the brighter start to the contest, taking the lead in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister headed home Lionel Messi's corner. Switzerland gradually found their rhythm and deservedly levelled midway through the second half as Dan Ndoye combined well with Ricardo Rodriguez before finishing past Emiliano Martinez.

Red Card Shifts Momentum

However, the momentum shifted shortly afterwards when Breel Embolo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, reducing Switzerland to 10 men for the remainder of the contest. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Murat Yakin's side defended resolutely and forced the match into extra time, frustrating Argentina for long periods.

Extra-Time Decider

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 112th minute when Alvarez cut in from the left and curled a superb long-range effort into the top corner. As Switzerland pushed forward in search of another equaliser, Lautaro Martinez added a third goal late on to seal Argentina's place in the semi-finals.

A Historic World Cup Journey

Although their World Cup journey ended in disappointment, Switzerland won widespread admiration throughout the tournament with a series of disciplined and resilient performances. Their run to the last eight marked the country's deepest progression at the World Cup in more than seven decades and brought them within one victory of a historic first semi-final appearance.

What's Next for Argentina

Argentina will now face England in the semi-finals as Lionel Scaloni's side continue their bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

(ANI)