Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, along with members of the support staff, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai ahead of Team India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the USA at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian cricket team members also offered prayers at the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be defending their T20 World Cup title in the 2026 edition.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is starting today (February 7) and is set to conclude on March 8. The first match of the 20-team tournament features Pakistan and the Netherlands, who are playing the campaign opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav and co. will also open their T20 WC 2026 campaign on Saturday itself.

The Men in Blue are set to face the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium today.

India's Group Stage Fixtures

After the USA, India will face Namibia in their second group-stage clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12. India are then scheduled to face Pakistan on February 15 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the India vs Pakistan clash is clouded by uncertainty as Pakistan earlier announced that they will boycott the fixture. India's last group-stage match is set to be against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on February 18.

Recent Form and Key Players

India come into the marquee tournament in red-hot form, having defeated New Zealand by 4-1 in a five-match series at home. The series saw the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in brilliant form.

India's Squad for the T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj. (ANI)