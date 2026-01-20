Ahead of the NZ T20I, captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed his poor 2025 form, stating he'll stick to his successful batting style. He also commented on missing injured players Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar, noting others will get chances.

Ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has remained optimistic about his poor form in the shortest format. The right-handed batter had a forgetful run with the bat in T20I cricket in 2025. Suryakumar failed to register a single fifty in 21 matches and 19 innings. SKY scored 218 runs at a below average of 13.62 and a highest score of unbeaten 47.

'I don't want to change my identity': Suryakumar on his poor form

During the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar said he has been batting really well in the nets and doesn't want to change his identity, which has brought him success over the last three to four years. The India T20I captain added that he would love to bat the same way, and if everything doesn't go well, he will go back to the drawing board and come back stronger.

"Every game we play in a series is crucial. We try to get something out of it. I have been batting really well at the nets and also talking about the runs; it will definitely come, but at the same time, I can't do things differently. I don't want to change my identity. What has given me success in the past 3-4 years, I would like to bat the same way. And then if performance comes, I will take it. If it doesn't come, then I will go back to the drawing board, practice again, work hard and come back stronger," Suryakumar said.

Team India to miss Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar

Suryakumar Yadav said that Team India will miss star players Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar, who are ruled out due to respective injuries. However, the India T20I captain highlighted that other players are grabbing opportunities and performing well for the side in the absence of Varma and Sundar.

"Injury is a big part of a sportsman's life. So, we can't do anything about it. It's not in anyone's control. But at the same time, someone else will get an opportunity to play. I mean, we will obviously miss Tilak and Washington as well. They have done so much for the Indian team whenever they have played this format. But at the same time, someone will have to play in their place. We can't go without nine people. But yeah, someone will get an opportunity, and I wish them all the best," India T20I captain said.

BCCI confirms replacements

On January 16, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Earlier, Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset of discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 11.

An in-person consultation with an expert followed, which confirmed that Sundar had a side strain and advised rest for a few days, after which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury.

In place of Sundar, the BCCI named leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Additionally, the Men's Selection Committee has added ace batter Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad for the first three matches as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma, who underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot.

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on January 20.

India squad for T20I series against New Zealand

India squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)