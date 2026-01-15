Sunil Gavaskar expressed surprise at New Zealand's comfortable chase against India in the 2nd ODI. He lauded Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten century, highlighting his fitness, commitment, and the match-winning partnership with Will Young.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar speaking on JioStar commented on how comfortably New Zealand chased down 285 runs against India in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. Gavaskar felt surprised by how easily the visitors got across the line and thought that it would have been an easy win for India. Gavaskar also lauded Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten century, noting that his sustained running and pressure on the fielders demonstrated both his fitness and his commitment to the team.

"I was surprised by how easily New Zealand got across the line because, before they started batting, everyone thought India would be able to make use of the slowness of the pitch. With their bowlers, not just the spinners, but all of them, using the slowness of the surface well, it felt like India would be able to restrict New Zealand to around 260 or 270. I thought that would have been an easy win for India," Sunil Gavaskar said on JioStar.

"But full credit to New Zealand, particularly the partnership between Will Young and Daryl Mitchell. That 150-plus stand just took the game away. I think they showed how a near-300 run total can be chased down by taking your time to settle in and then backing your stroke-making ability and running between the wickets. Daryl Mitchell deserves huge credit, not just for the batting, but even after getting to his hundred, the way he kept running hard, putting pressure on the fielders, and constantly taking twos. That shows both fitness and commitment to the team," he added.

Mitchell Rewrites Record Books

Mitchell continued his fine run against India, levelling with stalwarts Chris Cairns and Ross Taylor for the joint second-highest number of centuries against India in ODIs. Mitchell rewrote record books during the second ODI against NZ at Rajkot on Wednesday, scoring 131* in 117 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, and putting on a 162-run stand with Will Young for the third wicket, which proved to be a match-winning one. This is Mitchell's third century against India in ODI, levelling him with Cairns and Taylor. In 12 matches against India, he has made 604 runs in 10 innings at an average of 67.11 and a strike rate of 95.11, with three centuries and two fifties.

Series Decider in Indore

India will now take the field against New Zealand on Sunday in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.