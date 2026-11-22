Super 90 Season 4 kicks off on December 3 in Nairobi with Punjab Titans facing Delhi Royals. The 12-day tournament features seven teams competing in 22 matches, culminating in the championship final on December 14 at the Gymkhana Cricket Club.

Super 90 Season 4 Kicks Off in Nairobi

Super 90 Season 4 is set to kick off on December 3, with Punjab Titans taking on Delhi Royals in the opening fixture at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club in Nairobi, Kenya. The tournament will bring together seven teams for an action-packed 12-day competition, with 22 matches scheduled as teams compete for the championship.

The new season promises an exciting contest, with teams looking to make a strong start and build momentum from the opening day. With a fast-paced format and a packed schedule, the competition is expected to provide plenty of entertainment for cricket fans while giving players an opportunity to showcase their skills on the big stage. The opening day of the 90-ball per innings tournament will feature Punjab Titans taking on Delhi Royals. Nairobi Lions face London Giants in the first fixture on December 4, as per a press release. Delhi Royals return to the field on December 4 to face Haryana Warriors. The Warriors will be looking to make an impact in their first match of the season. London Giants will next take on Eldoret Tigers, who will begin their campaign with the fixture on December 5. The match will provide both sides with an opportunity to make an early statement and establish themselves among the contenders. Meru Thunders will open their campaign on December 5 against Punjab Titans, adding another exciting contest to the early stages of the tournament. With teams facing one another in quick succession, consistency and the ability to adapt to different match situations will be crucial throughout the competition. The matches will be played in two daily slots, with the first fixture scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST and the second match starting at 5:00 PM IST. The schedule will ensure a steady flow of cricket across the tournament, with fans getting to witness multiple contests each day. As the league stage progresses, the teams will look to secure crucial victories and strengthen their position in the standings. The competition will conclude with the final on December 14, when the two top teams will face each other for the Super 90 Season 4 title. With seven teams, 22 matches and 12 days of competition, the upcoming season is set to deliver an exciting cricketing spectacle in Nairobi, as the teams begin their pursuit of the ultimate glory.