England all-rounder Will Jacks is ruled out of the remaining T20I series against New Zealand due to a hand injury sustained in the first match against Australia. He will miss the remaining four games of the current tour.

England All Rounder Will Jacks Out of T20I Series Following Injury

England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of England's T20I series against New Zealand after a hand injury, reported ICC. The injury came in the first T20I against Australia in Melbourne, which the hosts won in a thriller to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Jacks will play no further part in the tour, with four more games remaining.

While he scored just three in the first T20I, he bowled a spell of 2/29 in 2.4 overs. Chasing 187, Australia reached 191/7 and won with a ball to spare. Nikhil Chaudhary top-scored with 66 off 38 balls, and Jack Edwards provided lower-order firepower with 25 off 11. Jacks was crucial to England's 2-1 series win over Australia in the ODIs, contributing 138 runs in three innings, with two half-centuries and a best score of 59.

The all-rounder has been crucial to England's limited-overs cricket success this year, with 447 runs in 15 matches and 13 innings at an average of 49.66, with a strike rate of 104.92, including four fifties in the ODI format. He has also produced 12 wickets at an average of 35.33, including a five-wicket haul.

In 20 T20Is, Jacks has been exceptional as a lower-order finisher, scoring 286 runs in 15 innings at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of over 168, with a half-century. With the ball, he has 21 wickets this year in T20Is at an average of 21.33 and best figures of 3/14. This included an all-time great T20 World Cup campaign for England in a semi-final finish, scoring 226 runs in eight innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 176.56, with a fifty and taking nine wickets at an average of 21.66 and best figures of 3/22. During England's fine run in the tournament, he won a total of four 'Player of the Match' awards, tying with Australia legend Shane Watson's record of 4 POTM honours in the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup. England have said an update on plans to replace Jacks in the squad will be issued in due course.

Australia v England T20I series: