Fit India's 'Sundays on Cycle' made a huge comeback in Delhi, led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Leander Paes, and Pullela Gopichand. The event, part of a nationwide movement, saw participation from over 1000 people, including Young Leaders.

Fit India's flagship mass fitness movement, Sundays on Cycle (SoC), movement, made a vibrant comeback in the national capital on Sunday, even as more than 1000 people, among them 500 Young Leaders participated in a fitness festival, followed by a Cycle Rally, beating the 6 degree winter cold at 7am.

The cycling rally was led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, who was joined by tennis legend Leander Paes and Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, along with up-and-coming international wrestler Shivani Pawar, as per a release from SAI media. The Young Leaders from across the country who are here to participate in the three-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue - a national platform meant to identify and promote youngsters who want to be part of public life - took centre stage as special invitees in the 56th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, which was held across 15000 locations, with Bhopal organising a mega event which was graced by Madhya Pradesh's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who flagged off the cycling rally alongside actress Payal Rohatgi and a distinguished line-up of athletes, including Olympian judoka Garima Choudhary.

Leadership Lessons from Cycling

Speaking at the Delhi event, Mandaviya said, "A healthy body is the foundation of strong leadership. Cycling teaches us powerful leadership lessons--it tells us when to pedal fast, when to slow down, and most importantly, how to maintain balance to keep moving forward in life," as quoted from a release by SAI media.

Sports Legends Applaud Initiative

Appreciating the Union Minister's vision of launching the Sundays on Cycle initiative, Gopichand said, "It is motivating to see a Minister not just putting so much thought into making fitness a part of everyday life, but also leading the entire movement from the front. The fact that he himself participates in this event on Sunday morning after a hard week's work speaks volumes about his commitment to creating a Fit India."

Echoing his sentiments, Gopichand added, "Today we have fun on our fingertips so we have forgotten to have fun in nature, to step out and be part of the outside world, so I appreciate those who have turned up here today."

Speaking about the importance of creating community fitness campaigns such as Fit India Paes said, "No one can do fitness alone, you need to motivate each other and be part of the community because fitness is not just about having a strong body but also a fit mind, which can be achieved when we participate in community events as this one. I congratulate the Sports Minister for creating something so unique, and to think this is happening parallely across the country, it's phenomenal."

A Fitness Festival for All

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the morning featured an enthusiastic Zumba session, calming yoga practices, and captivating electric Mallakhamb and rope-skipping performances by athletes, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Fit India Ambassadors Timsy Bector and Divya Ahuja joined in the fun and also shared important fitness tips for winter, stressing on the need for continued exercises and easy warm-ups at home, even for those who are aged and cannot step out of home.

The multi-activity event, which has something for everyone, has become a place for families to enjoy their Sunday mornings together. Yogesh Pant, a 33-year-old IT professional who was at the Delhi event with his 4-year-old son, wife and father, was exuberant when he said, "I hardly get time during the week to go out with my family, this event is a perfect spot where my father did his yoga and we participated in Zumba. My 4-year-old was elated to be part of the crowd, we have made some nice videos of him dancing, this will be a memory for us and we intend to come back every week."

Bhopal Joins with Mega Event

In Bhopal, Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang echoed the mantra of 'Fit India, Hit India' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indeed, the participation of more than 1500 people in Bhopal showed that the Fit India Sundays on Cycle has captured the imagination of common citizens.

"This kind of fitness carnival-like program rarely happens in Bhopal," said Rakesh Sharma, a local resident who participated with his family. "I came just to watch, but the energy pulled me in. Seeing so many people of all age groups moving together, dancing, cycling and smiling--it motivates you to change your lifestyle," he added.

Indian actress Payal Rohatgi, who attended the Bhopal event, spoke of how an event like Fit India Sundays on Cycle is creating the much-needed awareness around fitness. "If our population imbibes this healthy lifestyle, we will get more sportspersons and Olympians in the long run. The fact that our Union Sports Minister is an avid cyclist and has consistently participated in the Sundays on Cycle event himself is incredible," Rohatgi said.

Inspiring Presence of Athletes

Also present during the event were cricketer Aniket Umashankar Verma, junior hockey international Abdul Ahad, footballer Vishal Joon, canoe sprint athlete Jaspreet Singh, judokas Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Yash Ganghas and young Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee Yogita Mandavi. Their presence added sporting inspiration to an event that has steadily evolved into a people's movement.

Fitness for Nation-Building

Indeed, the 56th edition dedicated to Young Leaders, who were joined by citizens, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, reinforces the message that physical fitness is integral to nation-building and leadership and that Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become an integral part of the Viksit Bharat journey.