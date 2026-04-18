Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil has filed a complaint against coach Naval Singh for mental harassment and use of abusive language. The complaint is backed by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and is being taken up with the AFI.

World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwala said that a proper process will be followed while looking into a complaint filed by two-time Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil against coach Naval Singh for mental harrasment and usage of abusive language.

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Antil has levelled serious allegations of mental harassment and repetitive use of abusive language by javelin coach Naval Singh, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra backing the complaint filed with the Sports Authority of India. According to a source, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed receipt of the complaint and said the matter is being taken up with the concerned federation. Speaking about the same during a press conference of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), he said.

"I would not like to comment on that, as right now I do not want to divert from the press conference. The matter is reported, and it is in process, so I do not want to comment on that right now."

SAI Confirms Complaint, Clarifies Coach's Status

However, SAI clarified that Naval Singh is not its employee and is currently engaged by the Athletics Federation of India as part of the National Coaching Camp.

"A complaint has been received from Sumit Antil, Paralympic Gold Medalist, alleging verbal abuse by Coach Mr Naval Singh. The complaint has also been supported by other athletes, including Neeraj Chopra," as per a source from the Sports Authority of India.

"The coach in question is not an SAI employee and is training another leading athlete as part of the National Coaching Camp organised by AFI. The complaint has been received against the coach, and the matter is being duly taken up with the federation," the source said.

Vinesh Phogat Criticises Alleged Harassment

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat also strongly criticised the alleged mental harassment of Sumit Antil by coach Naval Singh, expressing concern that medal-winning athletes are repeatedly disrespected while those in authority remain silent.

In an X post, Phogat wrote, "The dignity of those who bring medals for the country will be trampled every time, and the responsible people will remain silent as always. This is the new India, isn't it?" (ANI)