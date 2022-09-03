'Such a Sweet Dad': Tom Brady attends son's football practice after returning from personal leave

Tom Brady has inspired a lot of young athletes to take up the sport of American football. He is determined to encourage his son, as upon immediately returning from a personal leave, he attended his son's football practice.

When it comes to Tom Brady, he is undoubtedly a legend in the National Football League (NFL). Currently playing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has won the Super Bowl on an occasion, besides winning six with New England Patriots. The 45-year-old quarterback has inspired many young footballers, and he continues to deliver at the same pace even today, showing no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, he is both an inspiration and a family man simultaneously. His act of kindness for his son has the world talking, as he attended his son's football practice session just moments after returning from a personal leave.

According to an insider from The People, Brady was on 11-day personal leave from the Buccaneers. "Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents. He flew all the way in for the scrimmage. He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack," the insider said, as Brady also brought along some of his family members during the practice session.

Earlier, Brady celebrated his son, John "Jack" Edward's 15th birthday, as he had wished him on social media, with the post reading, "Happy Birthday, my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."

Speaking about his absence, Brady clarified that it was for personal reasons. He said, "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique life challenges. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on, so you have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."