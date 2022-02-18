  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stunning drone footage shows iconic Pro Panja logo by arm wrestlers

    The Pro Panja fever has gripped the country of India. The arm wrestlers at Gwalior Arm Warriors Academy have created a wonder. Using the human formation technique, they made the Pro Panja logo.

    Stunning drone footage shows iconic Pro Panja logo by arm wrestlers-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gwalior, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 7:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India has been gripped in the Pro Panja fever. On the same note, the young and budding arms wrestlers from the Gwalior Arm Warriors Academy in Madhya Pradesh have created a special video to celebrate ahead of India's first arm wrestling competition. They have completed the Pro Panja logo using the human formation technique, while drone footage has revealed the same.

    Six-time arm-wrestling World Champion Manish Kumar runs the academy, while he is also a Pro Panja Champion in the specially-abled category. He explained the concept behind the formation of the logo. Besides, he also admitted that all the budding young arm wrestlers from his academy are excited about the tournament.

    "The city of Gwalior is a hotbed of arm-wrestling. To promote the Pro Panja and showcase its popularity in the city, we formed the logo and chanted the slogan. We wrote the initials 'PPL' using chalk powder. We made the kids in the academy wear the Pro Panja jersey. Then, we recited the slogan - 'aapki kismet aapke haath (Your fate in your hands)' - in unison," Manish was quoted as saying in a media release.

    "We made the kids stand up in queues. We shot using the drones. We took some top views and shots from the ground itself. Pro Panja is a beneficial organisation. They are supporting us very much, at a level that any other organisation has not done before. They are helping us financially and promoting the sport on a larger level. I am confident Pro Panja will grow into one of the best leagues in the world," concluded Manish.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI

    Return of the Silver Arrows: Mercedes' F1 2022 title contender W13 leaves fans jubilant

    Return of the Silver Arrows: Mercedes' F1 2022 title contender W13 leaves fans jubilant

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Bihar Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut against Mizoram, fans go berserk, twitter reactions-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut, fans go berserk

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    Cody Rhodes likely World Wrestling Entertainment WWE comeback after All Elite Wrestling AEW shocker leaves fans excited-ayh

    Cody Rhodes' likely WWE comeback after AEW shocker leaves fans excited

    Recent Stories

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC's national general secretary-dnm

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC’s national general secretary

    Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

    Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI

    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension

    Karnataka hijab row: PU college lecturer resigns after college cites HC's interim order-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: PU college lecturer resigns after college cites HC's interim order

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham on JFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Video Icon
    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon