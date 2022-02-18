Stunning drone footage shows iconic Pro Panja logo by arm wrestlers

The Pro Panja fever has gripped the country of India. The arm wrestlers at Gwalior Arm Warriors Academy have created a wonder. Using the human formation technique, they made the Pro Panja logo.

India has been gripped in the Pro Panja fever. On the same note, the young and budding arms wrestlers from the Gwalior Arm Warriors Academy in Madhya Pradesh have created a special video to celebrate ahead of India's first arm wrestling competition. They have completed the Pro Panja logo using the human formation technique, while drone footage has revealed the same.

Six-time arm-wrestling World Champion Manish Kumar runs the academy, while he is also a Pro Panja Champion in the specially-abled category. He explained the concept behind the formation of the logo. Besides, he also admitted that all the budding young arm wrestlers from his academy are excited about the tournament.

"The city of Gwalior is a hotbed of arm-wrestling. To promote the Pro Panja and showcase its popularity in the city, we formed the logo and chanted the slogan. We wrote the initials 'PPL' using chalk powder. We made the kids in the academy wear the Pro Panja jersey. Then, we recited the slogan - 'aapki kismet aapke haath (Your fate in your hands)' - in unison," Manish was quoted as saying in a media release.

"We made the kids stand up in queues. We shot using the drones. We took some top views and shots from the ground itself. Pro Panja is a beneficial organisation. They are supporting us very much, at a level that any other organisation has not done before. They are helping us financially and promoting the sport on a larger level. I am confident Pro Panja will grow into one of the best leagues in the world," concluded Manish.