Following India's devastating series loss to South Africa, India Test skipper Shubman Gill, who missed both the Tests after facing a neck injury after the first four deliveries during the Kolkata Test while batting, posted a motivational message for his team, saying "it is the storm that forges steady hands". He expressed his team's resolve to "believe in each other, fight for each other and move forward".

India's home dominance received yet another big dent as nearly a year after New Zealand first outspun and stomped the hosts in their own fortress and handed them a series loss after 12 years, South Africa did something very similar. A collective and clinical Proteas group, holding the World Test Championship mace, whitewashed India 0-2 and handed them their second whitewash loss in two back-to-back years.

Taking to X, Gill posted, "Calm seas don't teach you how to steer, it's the storm that forges steady hands. We'll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger." https://x.com/shubmangill/status/1993703276504916389

How the Guwahati Test unfolded

Proteas post mammoth first-innings total

After a sluggish start on day one with 247/6 on the board, a maiden Test ton from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (109) and a hard-hitting knock from Marco Jansen (93 in 91 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) made crucial lower-order contributions to propel the Proteas to 489 in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) was the top bowler for India.

Jansen's brilliance restricts India

Jansen continued his magic with the ball, snapping figures of 6/48, as the hosts were bundled out for merely 201. A half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 97 balls, with six fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (48 in 92 balls, with two fours and a six) offered notable resistance. India did have a fine start with a 65-run opening stand, but slipped to 122/7, with a 72-run stand between Sundar and Kuldeep (19 in 134 balls, with three fours) pushing India to the 200-run mark.

South Africa extend lead past 500

South Africa chose to not enforce the follow-on, instead extending their advantage to past 500, with Tristan Stubbs (94 in 180 balls, with nine fours and a six) leading the way in their third innings total of 260/5 before the declaration. Once again, it was a spinner shining, with Jadeja taking a four-fer. But India were set a massive 549 runs to chase.

Harmer spins Proteas to victory

Simon Harmer, South Africa's Player of the Match in Kolkata, was at his very best in the second innings as well. Adding to his 3/64 in the first innings, Harmer (6/37) ran through India's batting line-up on the morning of the final day. While Sai Sudarshan (14 in 139 balls, with a four) and Ravindra Jadeja (54 in 87 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) mounted resistance, India's fight broke in the second session as South Africa's continued strikes meant that they secured a massive 408-run win in Guwahati, bundling out India for 140 runs.

Player of the Match and Series

Another positive display for the visitors came from Aiden Markram, who stood tall in the field with a couple of stunning catches. Harmer secured the 'Player of the Series' awards with 17 wickets in both Tests, including two four-fers and a six-fer. While Jansen took home the 'Player of the Match' award with an all-round performance, scoring a brilliant 93 and taking seven wickets. (ANI)