Stasya Pandya, 16, became the youngest Indian to win the FEI Dressage World Challenge 2026 youth category. Scoring 70.825% on her horse, she outpaced competitors from across the country to secure a historic national victory in dressage.

Stasya Pandya Wins Youth FEI Dressage World Challenge 2026 in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], November 22 (ANI): Young Indian equestrian player Stasya Pandya has secured 1st place in the youth category of the FEI Dressage World Challenge (FEI WDFEI WDCC) 2026, achieving an impressive score of 70.825% riding her horse, GO FOR IT TC, competing from the South Zone. With this achievement, Stasya became the youngest Indian to accomplish the feat, marking a significant milestone in her equestrian journey.

According to a press release, the overall youth category podium also saw strong performances from North Zone competitors. Abhiraj Bansal, riding IL Divo HM, secured second place with a score of 69.875%, while Swara Thirani, riding Quorum Y, finished third with 69.775%. Both riders delivered commendable performances, making the 2026 edition a closely contested competition among the country's young dressage talent.

The FEI Dressage World Challenge is an international developmental competition conducted by the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) through its FEI Solidarity Department. Designed to provide riders from developing and geographically remote countries with opportunities to compete at an international level without having to travel abroad, the competition serves as an important bridge between national and full international dressage events.

In India, the FEI Dressage World Challenge is conducted annually across two zones – North Zone and South Zone. The competition follows a distinctive evaluation format in which the same panel of international judges travels between the two venues. Scores from riders competing in both zones are subsequently evaluated together to determine the overall national winners in each category.

The 2026 edition witnessed participation from 20 riders in the youth category, comprising 11 competitors from the North Zone and 9 from the South Zone. The South Zone competition took place at Surge Stable, Bengaluru, on November 18, 2026, while the North Zone event was held at the Army Polo and Riding Club, Delhi, on November 20, 2026.

With a score of 70.82%, Stasya delivered an outstanding performance to finish at the top of the youth category rankings across both zones. Her performance reflects her dedication to the sport, consistent training and developing technical proficiency in dressage. Stasya trains at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC), Mumbai, under the guidance of coach Bobin Tshering. She also received specialised training from accomplished Indian equestrian Hriday Chheda in preparation for the FEI Dressage World Challenge. The combined guidance and training contributed to her preparation for the competition, helping her further develop her technique, confidence and understanding of the discipline.

Speaking on her achievement, Stasya Pandya said, "I am extremely happy to have secured first place in the youth category at the FEI Dressage World Challenge. Scoring 70.82% with GO FOR IT TC makes this achievement even more special. I am grateful to my coaches, my team, my school and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. This motivates me to keep working harder and aim for bigger international opportunities."

Bobin Tshering, Coach to Stasya Pandya, said: "Stasya's performance at the FEI Dressage World Challenge is a reflection of her commitment, consistency and willingness to learn. Her score of 70.82% with GO FOR IT TC is a very encouraging result and a testament to the effort she has put into her training. We are proud of this achievement, and I hope it motivates her to continue pushing her boundaries and pursue greater opportunities at the national and international levels."

Hriday Chheda, who trained Stasya for the FEI Dressage World Challenge, said: "Working with Stasya has been a rewarding experience. She is a dedicated young rider with a strong willingness to learn and an eagerness to improve. Dressage requires a combination of technical precision, discipline and harmony with the horse, and she has shown encouraging progress in these areas. Securing 70.82% and finishing first in the youth category is a fantastic achievement. I hope she continues to build on this performance and sets her sights on bigger challenges in the sport."

The victory is an encouraging step in Stasya's ambition to represent India at international equestrian competitions and further establish herself as one of the promising young talents in Indian equestrian sport. (ANI)