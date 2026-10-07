India secured a 2-1 victory over South Korea in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, with goals from Mumtaz Khan and Sunelita Toppo. This second consecutive win keeps the defending champions at the top of the points table.

India Defeats South Korea 2-1 in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Match

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Defending champions India registered their second consecutive victory at the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 by overcoming South Korea 2–1 at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Saturday. After a goalless opening quarter, India scored once in each of the next two quarters through Mumtaz Khan and Sunelita Toppo before South Korea reduced the deficit in the final quarter, but held firm to secure three points, according to a Hockey India release.

India entered the contest looking to build on their opening 4–1 victory over Malaysia. Both teams started cautiously, with the opening exchanges characterised by resistance and a contest for space across the pitch. Neither side managed to find the breakthrough in the first quarter. India earned five penalty corners during the opening 15 minutes. South Korea, meanwhile, remained organised defensively, with goalkeeper Seoyeon Lee making her presence felt in the post.

India continued to build their attacking play through captain Salima Tete while the combination of Puja Sahoo and Navneet Kaur offered opportunities going forward. Navneet's creativity and ability to win possession through quick interceptions contributed to India's attacking efforts as the hosts sought to penetrate the Korean defence. Operating in India's defence in only her second senior international match, Puja showed confidence in initiating attacking movements from the deep. India also maintained an advanced attacking structure with Jyoti, Lalthantluangi and Sushila Chanu occupying higher positions on the wings to provide width in the forward movement.

India eventually broke the deadlock in the 30th minute when Mumtaz found the back of the net in the dying seconds before the half-time break. A well-directed pass from Sakshi found Navneet in an advanced position, and the latter picked out Mumtaz, who positioned herself well to complete the move with a field goal. India carried their 1–0 advantage into the half-time interval.

India extended their lead shortly after the restart. Sunelita scored in the 34th minute to make it 2–0 by converting a penalty corner to give the hosts a two-goal lead. The third quarter concluded with India maintaining their advantage. The hosts continued to combine effectively through the midfield, maintained their attacking impetus and looked to make further inroads into the Korean defence. South Korea, however, found a way back into the contest when Hong scored in the 56th minute to reduce the deficit to 2–1. India subsequently came close to extending their lead in the closing stages, but the score remained unchanged as the final hooter confirmed a 2–1 victory for the hosts.

The hosts now lead the table jointly with Japan; both teams have six points and an identical goal difference of +4. China are placed third with four points from a win and a draw, while Malaysia have one point. South Korea and Thailand are yet to open their account. Earlier on Saturday, China and Malaysia played out an entertaining 2–2 draw, with Wei Qixiao and Feng Jiaxin bringing China back after Malaysia scored first through Siti Mohd via a penalty stroke and then managed to find an equaliser from the stick of Azmyra Azhairy. In the day’s second encounter, Japan secured a comfortable 3–0 victory over Thailand, courtesy of a brace from Risa Sasaki and a third goal from Rina Yamamoto. India will next take on Thailand on November 22.