Srinagar's Muskan Shaban, a promising Pencak Silat player, has won a medal at the World Championship. Supported by her family and coaches, the young martial artist from Jammu and Kashmir now dreams of becoming an Olympic champion.

In the heart of Srinagar, a young athlete is steadily carving her name on the international stage. Muskan Shaban, an accomplished Pencak Silat player, has emerged as one of the most promising martial artists from Jammu and Kashmir, driven by a singular dream -- to become an Olympic champion.

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Her journey began during her school days, when a casual interest in sports gradually evolved into a deep passion for martial arts. With encouragement from her coaches, Muskan began training seriously at a young age. Her natural ability, combined with unwavering dedication, quickly helped her stand out among her peers.

A Foundation of Support

A strong support system has played a vital role in her rise. Her parents have consistently backed her ambitions, standing by her through both challenges and triumphs. Alongside them, her coaches have provided the technical expertise and mentorship necessary to shape her into a competitive athlete.

National and International Acclaim

Muskan's career is marked by consistent performances at the national level. She has competed in over 15 national championships across India, gaining valuable experience and sharpening her skills with each outing. Her persistence and hard work eventually opened the doors to international competition. A major milestone came when she was selected to represent India at the 20th World Pencak Silat Championship in Abu Dhabi. Competing against top athletes from across the globe, Muskan delivered an impressive performance and secured a medal, a moment of pride not only for her but also for her hometown and the entire region.

An Olympic Dream and Inspiring Others

Despite her achievements, Muskan remains grounded and focused. She continues to train rigorously, constantly striving to improve. Her long-term vision is clear: she hopes to see Pencak Silat included in the Olympics and dreams of representing India on that grand stage. Her journey serves as an inspiration, particularly for young girls who aspire to pursue sports despite challenges. From humble beginnings on a school playground in Srinagar to competing internationally, Muskan's story reflects the power of determination, discipline, and support.

In Their Own Words

Muskan on Her Beginnings

Speaking to the media about her story of coming to the game, Muskan Shaban said, "When I started this game, I saw a lot of girls from Kashmir and other far-flung areas. So, I thought that when children from far-flung areas come, who did not have any facility at that time, then we belong to Srinagar capital, so why can't we play? Then I played in the district, so gradually the interest started increasing, and when a gold medal came at the district level, then there was a selection in the state, so gradually I kept playing like this."

A Coach's Perspective

Speaking about Muskan, her coach, Irfan Aziz, said, "Muskaan is a good girl. She is strong and focused. She has earned her name. We have a lot of girls who are very focused and focus on their goals. They achieve their goals. One of them is Muskaan."

Telling about Muskan's accomplishments, Aziz said, "She has played for 10-15 nationals. She is an international medalist. She has played in the Dubai World Championship. She is doing well. The most basic support, as far as girls are concerned, is from their parents. That is the most important thing."