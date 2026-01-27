Sri Lanka will tour the West Indies for a six-match white-ball series in February and March 2026. The tour includes three ODIs and three T20Is, all to be played in Grenada, serving as crucial preparation for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka has announced a six-match tour of the West Indies, with matches scheduled for February and March 2026. The two cricketing powerhouses will play three ODIs, starting on February 20, followed by three T20Is, with the first scheduled for the 28th of February, according to the ICC website. The tour will conclude with the third T20I on March 3. All six contests will be played at the Grenada National Stadium in Grenada.

T20 World Cup Prep and Team Rankings

The T20I series, in particular, will be crucial as both teams look to build their prep towards the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England this summer. Sri Lanka is currently the sixth-ranked ODI nation in the Women's Rankings, while the West Indies sit in ninth spot. As far as the T20I Rankings are concerned, the West Indies are in sixth, while Sri Lanka is seventh.

Recent Team Form

Sri Lanka will be looking to win their first T20I series since their 2024 Asia Cup triumph. The West Indies have won their last two T20I series at home against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Tour Schedule

ODI series

February 20: First ODI | Grenada National Stadium

February 22: Second ODI | Grenada National Stadium

February 25: Third ODI | Grenada National Stadium

T20 series

February 28: First T20I | Grenada National Stadium

March 1: Second T20I | Grenada National Stadium

March 3: Third T20I | Grenada National Stadium.