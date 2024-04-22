Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World No.1 men's doubles Rohan Bopanna conferred with Padma Shri in glittering ceremony (WATCH)

    Witness the prestigious moment as tennis player Rohan Bopanna is honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu for his remarkable achievements in sports.

    World No.1 men's doubles Rohan Bopanna conferred with Padma Shri in glittering ceremony (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

    Witness the grand moment as Rohan Bopanna, the World No.1 in men's doubles, is honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in a dazzling ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu presents the prestigious Padma Shri award to Bopanna for his outstanding contributions to sports.

    Here is the list of the remaining recipients:

    - Uday Vishwanath Deshpande: Renowned Mallakhamb guru
    - Gaurav Khanna: Esteemed head coach of the Indian para-badminton team
    - Satendra Singh Lohia: Accomplished international para swimmer
    - Purnima Mahato: Distinguished Indian archer and archery coach
    - Harbinder Singh: Esteemed former field hockey player

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 8:03 PM IST
