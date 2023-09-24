Marco Bezzecchi wins inaugural MotoGP Bharat held at BIC; WATCH winning moment

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In an electrifying debut event, Marco Bezzecchi emerged as the victor in the first-ever MotoGP Bharat, held at the picturesque Budh Circuit. His remarkable win in this historic race captivated fans and marked a significant moment in the evolution of motorsport in India.

    Marco Bezzecchi wins inaugural MotoGP Bharat held at BIC
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    In a historic moment for motorsport enthusiasts in India, the inaugural MotoGP Bharat, held in New Delhi's Budh International Circuit on Sunday, witnessed an exhilarating showdown, culminating in an epic victory by Marco Bezzecchi. The race left spectators on the edge of their seats, and the final moments were nothing short of breathtaking. Jorge Martin secured the second position, while Fabio Quartararo claimed the third spot on the podium.

    Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian sensation known for his prowess on the track, displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the race. As the competitors roared through the BIC, Bezzecchi seized every opportunity to edge closer to victory.

    The race was a thrilling spectacle, with riders pushing the limits of speed and precision on every corner. The inaugural MotoGP Bharat showcased not only the talent of the riders but also the passion of Indian fans who had eagerly awaited this moment for years. Francesco Bagnaia who was on 2nd place for the most part of the race crashed out in the dying moments of the race. Marc Marquez who was the favourite for this race slipped during the race and couldn't recover. 

    As the race reached its climax, Marco Bezzecchi made his move, unleashing a burst of speed that left his competitors trailing behind. In a heart-pounding sprint to the finish line, Bezzecchi crossed the checkered flag, securing his place in history as the first-ever MotoGP Bharat champion.

