    Asian Games 2023: Indian men's Recurve team clinches Silver in thrilling battle against South Korea

    In a thrilling showdown, the Indian Men's Recurve Team, comprising Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke and Dhiraj Bommadevara, secured the silver medal after an intense face-off with South Korea.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    The Men's Recurve Team from India, consisting of Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, and Dhiraj Bommadevara, secured the silver medal in a hard-fought final against South Korea, ultimately losing 1-5. India found themselves trailing from the start when they lost the opening set with a score of 55-60 to the South Korean team, who delivered a flawless set with consistent 10s.

    However, the Indian team staged a remarkable comeback in the fourth set, managing to score three consecutive 10s in their final attempts, accumulating a total score of 57. Fortunately for India, their opponents also tallied 57 points, resulting in a draw for the second set, maintaining the overall score at 3-1.

    As the crucial third set unfolded, India faced challenges in the last three attempts, dropping three points from their initial three shots and concluding with a score of 55. With composed shots, South Korea secured victory in the set with a score of 55-56, ultimately clinching the top position away from the Indian team.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan outclasses Pakistan; to face India in men's cricket final

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
