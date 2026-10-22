South Africa leveled the series 1-1 after a dominant innings and 31-run victory over Australia in Gqeberha, anchored by Captain Temba Bavuma’s magnificent 179 and Marco Jansen’s stellar all-round display.

South Africa Levels Test Series with Dominant Win

South Africa produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday, levelling the three-match series 1-1. Captain Temba Bavuma led the hosts’ recovery with a magnificent 179, while Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer provided crucial support to lift South Africa to 425/9 declared after they had slipped to 110/6. Bavuma’s 334-ball knock, featuring 18 fours and a six, anchored the innings. Jansen contributed a fluent 85 off 100 deliveries, including nine fours and three sixes, while Harmer made 82 off 157 balls to help South Africa establish a commanding first-innings lead.

Historical Context and Venue Challenges

South Africa have won 28 of the 33 Tests in which they enforced the follow-on, with the remaining five ending in draws. While, Australia have lost 30 and drawn 11 of the 41 Tests in which they were forced to follow on. Gqeberha remains a difficult venue for Australia. The defeat was Australia’s fifth at Gqeberha, making it only the second Test venue outside England where they have suffered five losses, alongside Karachi. Australia have not won a Test there since 1997.

Australia's Batting Struggles

Australia struggled against South Africa’s bowling attack in their first innings, being dismissed for just 99 in 42.3 overs. Jansen led the charge with five wickets for 33 runs, while Wiaan Mulder claimed two wickets for 14 and Kagiso Rabada took two for 33. Jansen became only the second South African player since readmission to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test against Australia, matching Dale Steyn’s achievement at the MCG in 2008. Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with 28 off 88 balls.

Second Innings Resistance

Asked to follow on, Australia showed greater resistance through Travis Head, who struck a determined 121 off 190 balls, including 15 fours. This is the first time Australia have lost an international match after Travis Head scored a century, in 21 such instances. The only other exception was a drawn Test against India in Brisbane in 2024, where he scored 152. Marnus Labuschagne added 39, while Scott Boland dug in with 40 off 166 deliveries and Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 37. However, Rabada’s four-wicket haul and Mulder’s three scalps helped South Africa bowl Australia out for 295 in 107.1 overs, sealing the victory.

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