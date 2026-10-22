India reaches 88 medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, securing fourth place overall. Athletes achieved record-breaking performances in para athletics, archery, and swimming, aiming to cross the 100-medal mark before the event concludes.

India's Remarkable Performance at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

India continued its impressive campaign at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, taking its medal tally to 88, comprising 21 gold, 26 silver and 41 bronze medals, to remain fourth in the overall standings, a release said. Indian athletes delivered notable performances across Para Athletics, Para Archery and Para Swimming, setting records, achieving historic milestones and securing multiple podium finishes. Day 4 stood out in particular, featuring a historic first in archery, an Asian Record in the long jump and a remarkable podium sweep in the high jump.

Breakthroughs in Para Archery

In Para Archery, debutant Swati Chaudhary scripted history by winning India’s first-ever medal in the Women’s W1 Individual event at the Asian Para Games. Swati fought hard in the final against China’s Mengkan Cen before narrowly losing 4–6 to secure the silver medal. Adding to the archery success, Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar clinched gold in the Para Compound Mixed Team event with a thrilling 151–148 victory over Indonesia’s Teodora Audi A. Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang, further strengthening India’s medal tally.

Success in Para Athletics

Track and Field Achievements

India’s Para Athletics contingent delivered a series of outstanding performances, led by Suvarna Raj, who clinched gold in the Women’s Discus Throw F54 with a throw of 15.66m, significantly improving on her performance at the 2022 edition. Tejalben Damor added a silver medal in the Women’s 400m T12, clocking an impressive 57.60 seconds and concluding her campaign with one silver and one bronze medal. The Men’s 400m T47 event witnessed a double-podium finish for India, with Anjanaben Bumbadiya securing gold in 59.97 seconds, followed by Jayanti Behera, who claimed silver with a time of 1:00.65. Dilip Mahadu Gavit further strengthened India’s gold medal tally by winning the Men’s 400m T47 in an impressive 48.27 seconds.

Record-Breaking Jumps

India achieved a remarkable podium sweep in the Men’s High Jump T42/T63, replicating its achievement from the 2022 edition. Shailesh Kumar led the Indian contingent with gold, clearing 1.89m to establish a new Games Record. Varun Singh Bhati secured silver with a jump of 1.84m, while Rahul completed the clean sweep with bronze at 1.81m, marking a memorable moment for Indian para-athletics. In another standout performance, Solairaj Dharmaraj clinched gold in the Men’s Long Jump T44/T62/T64 with an outstanding leap of 7.15m, setting a new Asian Record and surpassing his previous record of 7.08m established in 2025. Having also won gold at the 2022 edition, Solairaj once again demonstrated his consistency and excellence on the continental stage.

Para Swimming Success

The success continued in Para Swimming, where Kapil Kumar secured silver in the Men’s 400m Freestyle S10 with a time of 4:38.44, concluding his campaign with a silver medal. Swatik Patil claimed bronze in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9, clocking 1:13.77, while Tejas Nandkumar added another bronze medal in the Men’s 100m Backstroke S7 with a time of 1:18.58, improving on his sixth-place finish at the 2022 edition.

Future Goals and Team India Pride

With historic breakthroughs in Para Archery, a Games Record and an Asian Record in Para Athletics, a remarkable podium sweep in the high jump, and multiple medal-winning performances in the pool, India’s Day 7 campaign highlighted the depth, resilience and competitive excellence of its para-athletes. With 88 medals secured and fourth position in the overall standings, the Indian contingent continues to showcase its determination, sporting prowess and unwavering commitment to excellence at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Team India Head Coach Satyanarayan expressed pride in the contingent’s achievement of 88 medals at the Asian Para Games, crediting the athletes’ determination, discipline and hard work for their record-breaking performances. He highlighted the growing strength of Indian para-sports and acknowledged the collective efforts of athletes, coaches and support staff, while expressing confidence that India could surpass the 100-medal mark before the Games conclude. “Reaching 88 medals is a proud moment for the entire Indian contingent and reflects the determination, discipline and relentless efforts of our athletes. Their performances across disciplines, including record-breaking achievements and historic milestones, demonstrate the growing strength of Indian para-sports. Every medal represents countless hours of hard work and the collective commitment of our athletes, coaches and support staff. With the momentum we have built, we aim to cross the 100-medal mark and conclude the Games on an even stronger note," Satyanarayan said, as per a release.