South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs in the final T20I to win the series 3-2. Connor Esterhuizen smashed 75 off 33 balls, helping the Proteas post 187/4. Esterhuizen was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his performance.

South Africa claimed the T20I series 3-2 after defeating New Zealand by 33 runs in the fifth and final T20I match of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

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Esterhuizen's blitz powers Proteas to 187/4

Asked to bat first in the series decider, South Africa started well with Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder. Zakaray Foulkes provided the first breakthrough for the Kiwis in the fourth over when he got rid of de Zorzi. Rubin Hermann (39 off 31 balls) and Mulder (31 off 21 balls) added 55 runs for the second wicket before Josh Clarkson dismissed him. Then came Connor Esterhuizen and went berserk from the word go. He added 49 runs for the third wicket with Hermann, and then 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Dian Forrester (21 not out off 13 balls). Esterhuizen made 75 runs off 33 balls with the help of six sixes and five fours before losing his wicket in the last over. His knock helped the Proteas post 187/4 on the board. Ben Sears took a couple of wickets, whereas Clarkson and Foulkes claimed one wicket each.

Kiwis falter in 188-run chase

Chasing a big target of 188 runs, the Kiwis lost their first wicket in Katene Clarke when Mulder got him caught behind in the second over. Dane Cleaver (22 off 17 balls) and Tim Robinson added 35 runs for the second wicket. Nick Kelly contributed with 14 runs off 18 balls, but the Proteas skipper Keshav Maharaj dismissed him. Bevon Jacobs added a quick 36 off 19 balls with the help of a couple of fours and three sixes. He was also involved in a 52-run partnership with James Neesham (24 off 24 balls), but that was not enough to take the Kiwis past the winning line. Proteas bowlers bowled in the right areas and kept the BlackCaps batters at bay. The hosts eventually lost the match by 33 runs.

Connor Esterhuizen was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock and was also given the award of Player of the Series as South Africa won the five-match series. (ANI)