South Africa has finalized their playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg, introducing Zubayr Hamza and Dane Paterson into the lineup as they look to build on their recent victory against Australia.

South Africa Announces Playing XI for First Test Against Bangladesh

South Africa have announced their Playing XI for the first ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin this Sunday in Johannesburg. Fresh from a victory in the third Test against Australia, the Proteas have made two changes to their lineup ahead of the two-match series.

The opening Test will be played in Johannesburg from November 15 to 19, followed by the second Test in Centurion from November 23 to 27, according to the ICC. Returning to the Test side for the first time since February 2024, Zubayr Hamza has been entrusted with the crucial No. 3 batting position. Meanwhile, Dane Paterson strengthens the pace attack, joining Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder. Gerald Coetzee misses out on selection, while Anrich Nortje continues to remain sidelined due to a groin injury. Off-spinner Simon Harmer retains his place as the team's only specialist spinner after producing a remarkable ten-wicket haul in the Cape Town Test against Australia.

South Africa's Playing XI for first Test: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.