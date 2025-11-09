South Africa A achieved a remarkable feat by chasing down 417 runs to defeat India A in the second unofficial Test, levelling the series 1-1. Fifties from Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, and Zubayr Hamza powered the successful chase.

South Africa A's Remarkable Run Chase

South Africa A pulled off a remarkable run chase in Bengaluru on Sunday, chasing down a massive 417-run target against India A in the second unofficial Test to level the series 1-1.

Hermann, Hamza Lead the Charge

Resuming day four at 25/0, the visitors displayed outstanding temperament and intent with the bat. Openers Jordan Hermann and Lesego Senokwane laid a solid platform, putting together a 156-run opening stand. Hermann narrowly missed out on a century, scoring a fluent 91 off 123 balls, laced with 13 boundaries and a six. Senokwane complemented him well with a composed 77 before being trapped leg-before by Harsh Dubey.

Zubayr Hamza (77) and captain Temba Bavuma (59) continued the momentum, adding 107 runs. Prasidh Krishna cleaned up Hamza. Marques Ackerman contributed a brisk 24 off 26 balls, while Bavuma was dismissed by Akash Deep after another gritty knock.

Esterhuizen Seals Victory

Needing 65 runs on the fourth day, Connor Esterhuizen and Tiaan van Vuuren guided South Africa A home comfortably in just 9.4 overs. Esterhuizen remained unbeaten on 52 off 54 balls, hitting eight fours and a six, while van Vuuren was not out on 20 off 23 deliveries.

India A Bowling Performance

For India A, Prasidh Krishna was the most effective bowler with figures of 2/49, while Mohammed Siraj (1/53), Akash Deep (1/106) and Harsh Dubey (1/111) took a wicket each.

Jurel's Century Sets Massive Target

A back-to-back century from batter Dhruv Jurel helped India set up South Africa A a massive 417 runs to win.

Jurel Anchors India A's Innings

India A started the day three at 78/3 with a lead of 112 runs, after bundling out South Africa for 221 in response to their first innings score of 255 after being put to bat first. KL Rahul (27) was removed early. Skipper Rishabh Pant sustained a few body blows and was retired hurt at 17, with India's score at 108 runs at the loss of four wickets. Kuldeep Yadav (16), the nightwatchman's dismissal marked India's fifth loss at 116 runs.

Jurel walked onto the crease and made an immediate impact with his fearless strokeplay, stitching a 184-run six-wicket partnership with all-rounder Harsh Dubey (84 in 116 balls, with 12 fours and a six). After Dubey's dismissal, Pant walked out to bat, stitching an 82-run stand for the seventh wicket with Jurel, scoring 65 in 54 balls, with five fours and four sixes. Jurel, who had scored his century in 159 balls, ended with 127* unbeaten in 170 balls, with 15 fours and a six, striking at over 74. India A declared at 382/7, leading by 416 runs.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: India A 255 and 382/7 d (Dhruv Jurel 127*, Rishabh Pant 65; Okuhle Cele 3/46) South Africa A 221 and 417/5 (Jordan Hermann 91, Zubayr Hamza 77; Prasidh Krishna 2/49). (ANI)